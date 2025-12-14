Allison Holker Honors Late Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss 3-Year Anniversary of His Death

BY: LBS STAFF Published 11 minutes ago

"We loved laughing, creating and dancing. We will love you forever," she wrote of her late husband, who tragically died by suicide in December 2022. Allison Holker is honoring her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss on the three-year anniversary of his passing.

On Saturday, the professional dancer marked the anniversary of tWitch's death on Instagram, sharing a touching post that featured family photos and videos of her and her late husband dancing together. tWitch died by suicide at age 40 on December 13, 2022.

"Today is the 3 year Stephen tWitch Boss anniversary day 12/13/2022," Holker began in her post's caption. "We honor you and cherish all of our beautiful memories with you. We loved laughing, creating and dancing. We will love you forever ????."

"Saw some beautiful posts yesterday as we lead up to the day. Thank you for your endless love and support. It means the world to me and my kids," she added. View this post on Instagram

tWitch was a professional dancer, and DJ and, later, also an executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, appearing on the syndicated daytime talk show from 2014 until the show ended in May 2022.

Holker and tWitch tied the knot in 2013, and shared kids Maddox, 9, Zaia, 6, and Weslie, 17, who is Holker's daughter from a previous relationship, and tWitch raised.

Meanwhile, like Holker, tWitch’s mom, Connie Boss Alexander, also marked the anniversary of her song’s tragic passing with an Instagram post.

"Three years feels like an eternity, yet somehow only a drop in time. I miss you so much. I still catch myself looking for your text or your call. When I come across something hilarious, my first instinct is to send it to you — and then I remember… ?," Alexander wrote alongside two selfies of herself and her late son smiling. "My darling son, as we acknowledge the date of your departure from our physical presence, we continue to honor you and the beautiful life you lived. I remember the precious moments — big and small. Times that once felt ordinary have become treasured memories I carry with me every day."

"My heart will always beat waiting for the echo of yours. My first heartbeat… your name will always be spoken, your stories will always be shared, no matter how many times we tell them. They stay on a constant loop in our hearts," she added. "Your babies are growing so fast, and every day they look and move more like you. God gifted us these little duplicates of you, and I know you are so proud—beaming with love from where you are. Until we meet again, my son.????." View this post on Instagram

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.