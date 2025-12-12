Video Shows Moment Mom Accused of Leaving Babies In Car to Get BBL Learned Son Died

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

Prosecutors allege that Maya Hernandez faces murder charges in the death of her 1-year-old son, who they say "burned from the inside out"—with trial videos from this week capturing her actions as her children were left inside the vehicle, along with her initial police interrogations. The murder trial of the Bakersfield, California mother accused of leaving her two children in a hot car while she went to a med spa started this week, following the death of one of the boys.

Back in June, Maya Hernandez, 20, left her two young sons, Amillio Gutierrez, 1, and his 2-year-old older brother, out in the car for over two hours when she went into a med spa for a procedure, per authorities. The two children were rushed to the hospital, where doctors said Amillio had a temperature of 107 degrees, before he was pronounced dead.

Hernandez was later charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty.

After her trial started this week, video from inside the med spa, as well as from her first interview with police, was shown to the jury. Per FOX 58, it was also revealed Thursday by an employee that Hernandez got a liquid Brazilian butt lift, and not lip filler, as previously reported.

According to ABC 23 and KGET, Hernandez learned her son died toward the end of her first interview with police, before she was arrested. She reportedly "sobbed" and exclaimed, "He's dead? He's dead?"

“This is not me. Everything I work for, everything I do, is for them,” she reportedly told detectives, before asking about her other son and if her sister could be with him.

In that first interview, she reportedly admitted it was irresponsible to leave the boys in the car, not knowing why she did it anyway. She then walked detectives through the timeline, saying she went into the med spa to do some paperwork around 2pm, thinking she would only be inside 15-20 minutes. She insisted she left the car running with the air conditioning on, telling police she left her phone with the boys and wasn't sure how long she had been waiting.

When she got back to the car, she reportedly told police both boys had red faces and Amillio was “shaking,” with Hernandez believing he was having a seizure. She said that’s when she called 911, went inside to look for help and performed CPR.

"You were in there for about three hours while they were in the car… why did you think it was okay?" Detective McNabb reportedly asked her in the footage, with Hernandez responding — through tears — "I don't know."

Video from inside the spa, meanwhile, reportedly showed her sitting in the waiting room for two hours, looking at her Apple Watch “multiple times,” but never checking on the children. McNabb testified that Hernandez told them her watch died, despite video showing her checking it. Though she insisted the car — a hybrid — was on, a witness said they didn’t believe it was running.

Footage from a second interview with Hernandez, recorded after her arrest, was also shown in court this week. Advertisement

According to FOX 58's reporting, detectives asked her what she thought would happen if she left the boys in the vehicle. "What happened, I guess," she reportedly replied, saying that while she had heard this happening to other children, she didn't think it would happen to her.

"It's not like I left them in there just to die," she allegedly told authorities, saying they were asleep when she left them.

In opening statements, Hernandez’s defense attorney insisted she left the vehicle running and believed it would stay running. He added that the car has no reporting on on or off times, saying Toyota also confirmed to authorities that the car shuts off after an hour. Calling it an “incredibly sad case,” he added that Hernandez made a “terrible, awful mistake”; he added that while he “concedes” to the involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment counts, they’re specifically challenging the second-degree murder count, saying this case is “not about murder.”

Prosecutors, meanwhile, accused her of choosing “ignore all of her responsibilities” the day her son “burned from the inside out.” Advertisement

The trial will continue next week.