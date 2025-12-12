‘Love Island USA’ Couple Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene Split

Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene of Love Island USA have called it quits.

Bissainthe announced the news in an interview with SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio, which was previewed on Friday, Dec. 12. While speaking with hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real about the relationship, Bissainthe revealed that she and Greene “decided to part ways.”

“It really was a tough decision for the both of us and very hard to decide, but, you know, when you love someone, sometimes loving someone means letting go,” Bissainthe, 28, said. “So I think we just got to that decision.”

The pair still have a “mutual level of respect and understanding that, you know, we wanted this to work, but sometimes things don’t work,” she continued, adding, “Couples go through things that are very challenging and sometimes the best thing to do is just, you know, make a decision that needs to be made.”

Greene, 23, and Bissainthe sparked their romance on season 7 of Love Island USA, which first aired in June and wrapped in August. The fan-favorite pair, who made it official on the show, left the island on day 30.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bissainthe was asked what their conversations were like. “We had a lot of conversation, you know, and again, at the end of the day, it was just like a mutual agreement of like, you know what? This is for the best,” she said, noting that they “thought about, like, our supporters, our fans and stuff” when making the decision.

“But I’ll trust that they’ll understand that this decision needed to be made if we were able to come to this mutual decision,” she added.

She also said that the “details aren’t really necessary” when it comes to explaining the reasoning for their breakup, adding she believes they can “be peaceful and just understand that, you know, we’re good with being able to be on the same page.”

“I think we’re put on this earth to experience people, so who knows how long that experience could last,” Bissainthe said later in the interview. “Sometimes we want it to last a lifetime and sometimes it’s just for that moment in time, you know? So, it’s very grateful nonetheless and at the end of the day, I wish Ace the best and for myself, I’m like, ‘Okay, I just have to focus, healing, growth.’ “

Bissainthe’s full interview with SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio will air on Monday, Dec. 15.

