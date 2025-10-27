BY: Nick Fulton Published 12 hours ago

Credit: Unsplash/jezar

Japan’s newly appointed prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, has publicly affirmed her opposition to legalizing same-sex marriage, even while stating that “there should be no prejudice against sexual orientation and gender identity.” Her stance reflects both her conservative interpretation of Japanese family law and broader structural and cultural dynamics in Japan’s approach to LGBTQIA+ rights.

Credit: Unsplash/mxrgo

Takaichi’s Stance Against Same-Sex Marriage

Takaichi anchors her opposition to same-sex marriage primarily in Article 24 of Japan’s Constitution, which she and other conservative politicians interpret as defining marriage as a union “between both sexes” founded on mutual consent. She has described marriage equality as a “very difficult problem,” suggesting legal and social complications beyond simply granting rights.

Beyond the constitutional argument, Takaichi invokes the concept of the family unit, expressing concern that allowing separate surnames for married couples or redefining marriage might destroy the social structure based on family units. Her approach reflects a broader traditionalist view of gender roles, marriage and family in Japanese society, one that emphasizes continuity, harmony and a husband-wife model rather than pluralistic or non-heteronormative arrangements.

Takaichi’s refusal to endorse same-sex marriage does not mean she dismisses LGBTQIA+ persons entirely; she has said there should be no prejudice against them. But without supporting concrete legal recognition or protections for same-sex couples, her comments amount to symbolic tolerance rather than substantive reform.

Credit: Unsplash/tingeyinjurylawfirm

Japan’s LGBTQIA+ Trajectory and the Legal Landscape

Japan has a complex history when it comes to LGBTQIA+ rights. Homosexuality has been legal in Japan for decades, but the country remains behind many peer nations in granting full legal recognition and protections. One major step was the enactment of the LGBT Understanding Promotion Act in June 2023. The law obliges the national government to draw up a basic plan to promote understanding of LGBT people and calls for schools, businesses and local governments to “strive” to foster acceptance. Importantly, though, it does not create legally binding anti-discrimination rights or recognize same-sex marriage.

How Takaichi’s Position Aligns with the Broader Context

Takaichi’s views mirror the broader stance of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has historically championed conservative family values and has been slow to endorse marriage equality. In this sense, her opposition to same-sex marriage is both ideologically consistent with her party and reflective of Japan’s cautious pace of LGBTQIA+ legal reform.

At the same time, her juxtaposition of tolerance with opposition to full legal recognition underscores a prevailing tension: Japanese society increasingly supports equality. Surveys indicate more than 70% of Japanese respondents favored same-sex marriage in 2023, yet political and legal structures lag behind.

The Stakes Ahead

For LGBTQIA+ advocates in Japan, Takaichi’s victory signals a mixed message. On one hand, she leads a historic moment as the country’s first female prime minister. On the other, her stance on same-sex marriage and gender-role issues suggests conservative continuity rather than progressive reform. The gap between public support and legislative action may widen, and pressure from courts, civil society and business sectors may challenge the status quo.

How Japan navigates this moment, between rising public acceptance, symbolic understanding laws, and entrenched conservative positions, will shape not only same-sex marriage recognition, but broader issues of equality, discrimination and human rights for sexual and gender minorities.

What do you think of Japan’s new leadership and the future of LGBTQIA+ rights in the country?