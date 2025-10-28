Home > NEWS

Say What Now? Monkey with Herpes on the Loose in Mississippi After Truck Accident

Published 5 hours ago

There’s a monkey on the loose in Mississippi — and it’s got herpes.

via TMZ:

A hostile STD-carrying monkey busted loose from a large trailer truck hauling primates after the semi flipped over on a highway, according to police.

The wreck went down Tuesday in Heidelberg, where the truck, containing several monkeys infected with hepatitis C, herpes, and COVID, crashed en route from Tulane University to a Florida testing lab.

Witnesses shot camera footage that captured the monkey climbing out of the trailer and wandering around in a rural area. Cops say six monkeys made a break for it — but five have been destroyed, and one’s still on the loose.

Police warned the public the monkey is super aggressive toward humans. Translation: if you see a monkey on the run, don’t approach it… just call 911.

Mississippi wildlife officials and local cops are already out trying to nab the furry baboon, but can’t seem to find the chimp anywhere.

As for Tulane University, officials tell us — despite what the cops say — the primates in question belong to another entity and are “not infectious,” meaning they don’t have diseases. They add, “We are actively collaborating with local authorities and will send a team of animal care experts to assist as needed.”

TMZ also reached out to Tulane National Biomedical Research Center … so far, no word back.

Just what we need — a bunch of diseased monkeys on the loose. Isn’t that how pandemics start?

