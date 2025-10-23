Home > CELEBRITY

Anna Camp Says She Carried Guilt for Not Coming out Sooner

Published 54 minutes ago

Anna Camp attends Bride Hard premiere
Credit: The Mega Agency

Actress Anna Camp has had a busy year. Building on her “Pitch Perfect” legacy and roles in “You,” she reunited with Rebel Wilson for “Bride Hard” and signed on for “Scream 7.” Camp also came out this year and has since admitted she feels a bit of “guilt” about the timing of her revelation.

Anna Camp Is Getting Real About Coming out Later in Life
Anna Camp attends YOU premiere
Credit: The Mega Agency

In a new interview tied to her Out100 honor, the “Pitch Perfect” star explained that her biggest personal hurdle this year was managing the emotions around coming out in her 40s — especially guilt shaped by her upbringing and social expectations.

“The largest obstacle I faced this year personally was juggling the emotions about coming out in my 40s, which included guilt for not embracing it sooner and excitement for finally being free from the constraints that had been placed on me by society and my upbringing,” she said. “I overcame it through support from my friends and family and through connecting with supportive members of the queer community.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Camp publicly acknowledged in May that she’s dating women after a TikTok video circulated of her saying she didn’t “expect anything from a guy anymore” because she was dating a woman. Weeks later, she and writer Jade Whipkey made their red-carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bride Hard.” The response has been widely supportive, and Camp told Out she felt welcomed by the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I just want to share that it is never too late to evolve into your truest self,” she added. “Dismantling the mask of armor I had created for myself in order to navigate and survive taught me just that. I was merely surviving, not really living. And now I finally feel like I’m becoming the real Anna, thriving and alive.”

Anna Camp Began Dating Women After Her Marriages Ended
Anna Camp attends NUKE screening
Credit: The Mega Agency

Camp’s dating history includes two marriages, a brief post-divorce relationship, and — most recently — her first public same-sex relationship. According to People magazine, she married actor Michael Mosley in 2010 after a two-year engagement. However, he filed for divorce in April 2013 citing irreconcilable differences. She explained on the “Podcrushed” podcast that moving to Los Angeles revealed changes that ultimately led to their split. Camp described that relationship as “a one-night stand that lasted seven years.”

After “Pitch Perfect,” Camp started dating her co-star Skylar Astin in 2013, per People magazine. They got engaged in January 2016 and married later that year. In April 2019, the pair announced a “mutual and amicable” separation. Camp filed for divorce the same day, again citing irreconcilable differences. Court records show the divorce was finalized in August 2019, with both waiving spousal support.

Camp has since gone public with Jade Whipkey. After their red-carpet debut, she addressed public discussion about their age gap and praised the strength of their communication and support. “We have more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything,” Camp commented under an Instagram post. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I’m wishing everyone well :) Especially this Pride Month.”

What do you think about Anna Camp coming out in her 40s — do you believe it’s ever “too late?” Comment below!

