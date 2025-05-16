BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

“Pitch Perfect” star Anna Camp surprised fans when she went Instagram official with her girlfriend, Jade Whipkey. Camp has experienced significant personal growth since her previous marriages. She first married actor Michael Mosley in 2010 after a two-year engagement, but the couple divorced in 2013 due to irreconcilable differences. Camp later reflected on this relationship, describing it as “a one-night stand that lasted seven years.”

“We grew a lot,” Camp explained during an appearance on “Podcrushed.” “I changed so much when we both moved from New York to LA together.”

In 2016, Camp married her “Pitch Perfect” co-star Skylar Astin in a outdoor ceremony on California’s central coast. However, after two and a half years of marriage, they announced their separation in April 2019, citing irreconcilable differences.

Now, Camp is happily dating Whipkey – and their relationship is more official than ever. Here’s a look at their romance.

Who is Jade Whipkey?

Camp and Whipkey first sparked dating rumors in February, when they appeared together in a TikTok street interview. During the clip, Camp referred to Whipkey as “babe” and confirmed she was dating a woman.

On May 12, Whipkey shared a photo of Camp enjoying a candlelit dinner, captioned with poetic praise: “Her smile is a poem / Her eyes are roses / Her laugh is music for dancing.” Camp reshared the post, tagging Whipkey and adding a flaming heart emoji. The couple was spotted kissing in Los Angeles on May 13, shortly after appearing on each other’s Instagram Stories.

According to People magazine, Whipkey is a Los Angeles-based stylist and writer who has worked with celebrities such as Keke Palmer, Coco Jones, and Destiny Rogers. She has also contributed to projects like Lena Waithe’s “Legacy” podcast. And while neither Camp nor Whipkey has made an official statement, it is clear that the two are an item. However, they have not publicly shared details about their union or how they met.

Anna Camp described her previous divorce as “liberating.”

Camp and Astin announced their split in 2019 and have kept things drama-free in the public eye. The couple began dating in 2013, shortly after Camp divorced Mosley. But Camp didn’t shy away from being honest about how the breakup impacted her on a deeper level. During the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in 2019, Camp opened up about the split, calling the experience both “scary and liberating.”

“It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time,” she shared via People magazine. “I feel more me than I ever have… It’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also very empowering. I feel really grounded. The decisions I’ve been making have been for the best.”

Camp didn’t throw shade or get messy — she focused on the internal glow-up. The actress clarified that she was choosing herself in the most unapologetic way.

Meanwhile, Camp’s professional career is hotter than ever. She appears in the fifth season of the hit Netflix show “You,” where she plays twin characters.

What do you think about Anna Camp going public with her new boo Jade Whipkey? Comment below!