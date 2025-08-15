BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

Donald Zieben-Hood, a New York-based model and influencer, remains in custody after the death of his husband and a subsequent criminal complaint filed by prosecutors, authorities said. On Aug. 1, police found Jacob dead in the couple’s West 138th Street apartment, NBC New York reports. Donald later landed in custody and faces arraignment on a string of charges tied to what prosecutors are treating as a possible homicide.

Police arrested Donald in connection with his husband’s death.

According to PIX11, Donald called 911 and told the dispatcher he found Jacob unresponsive in the bathroom. Officers say Jacob’s body showed multiple stab wounds, including a deep wound to the back of a leg and a gash to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Donald was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with burglary, criminal contempt — for allegedly violating court orders that barred him from contacting Jacob — and weapons possession.

At arraignment, prosecutors painted a picture of an escalating pattern of domestic violence. Court documents cited by reporters say Jacob called his father on the night of July 31 and told him Donald was in the apartment and would not let him leave. Jacob then sent a photo showing a bleeding wound, according to the complaint. Jacob’s father told investigators he could hear Donald yelling in the background of the call. Prosecutors told the court that Donald “demonstrated an escalating pattern of violence toward his husband in defiance of multiple public court orders,” per The Independent.

Neighbors and friends say the couple’s social media had always read like a fairytale. “Jake had a nice personality. So did Don — they were outgoing,” one longtime friend told NY1 reporters. Another friend, Marti G. Cummings, expressed her grief when speaking with Oxygen, “I wish I had done more, but, in hindsight, what would you do?”

Donald Zieben-Hood and Jacob Zieben-Hood were involved in several domestic disputes.

Donald, who goes by Don Hood professionally, has built a career as a model and influencer in New York. He has appeared on red carpets, posed at brand events, and developed a following for his work in fashion and wellness. Media coverage has frequently described him as a fitness model with a significant online presence.

In the hours after Jacob’s body was found, investigators said they saw injuries on Donald, per NBC New York. The cuts reportedly required stitches. Donald told police that Jacob had inflicted them during an alleged altercation. The criminal complaint and reporting show a history of incidents between the pair dating back to 2022. According to The Independent, this included multiple domestic-incident reports, at least one prior arrest for assault and strangulation, and protective orders issued by the court.

Donald pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. Court records cited by Oxygen show he is being held without bail while the district attorney’s office continues its investigation. Prosecutors told the court they were still awaiting the medical examiner’s findings before deciding whether to bring homicide charges. The case will proceed through the Manhattan criminal courts in the coming weeks. Detectives will continue to follow forensic leads and interview witnesses.

