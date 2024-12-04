Different Strokes for Different Folks: OnlyFans Model Scarlet Vas Reveals She Is Pregnant With Her Stepbrother’s Baby

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

OnlyFans model Scarlet Vas has announced that she and her husband — who is also her stepbrother — Tayo Ricci, are expecting their first child together.

Vas shared the news via Instagram on September 9 and has been documenting her pregnancy ever since. Vas, 29, shared a video via the social media platform on Tuesday, December 3, that mimicked her water breaking and also shared “37-week birth prep exercises”via Instagram three days prior.

Advertisement

Ricci, 27, has featured regularly in Vas’ videos, and was seen kissing her belly in Vas’ initial announcement post, which was captioned, “Baby Ricci. Our Christmas miracle.”

The couple, who are expecting a baby girl, met through mutual friends as teenagers in Australia before marrying in Mykonos, Greece in September 2023. Two of their parents later married themselves, making Vas and Ricci stepsiblings. It is unclear which of the pair’s parents tied the knot but Vas has said in past TikTok videos that she and Ricci share a mother.

Vas, who appeared in the Australian soap Neighbours from 2017 to 2018, and Ricci’s relationship first attracted headlines in 2021 when the pair posted an online video titled, “I fell in love with my bf’s best friend … who happens to be my step-bro.”

Vas told Australian news outlet News.com.au in an interview published on Friday, November 29, that while she acknowledges public curiosity regarding her marriage, she doesn’t let it impact her. “Honestly, it doesn’t affect us because we have each other,” she told the outlet. “I don’t really read our comments section, but if I do, I actually laugh. We find trolls very entertaining.”

Advertisement

Vas continued, “If something’s really negative, we might comment back, we find it is quite a good disarming tactic.”

Vas, who resides in Australia with Ricci, also told the outlet that the pair had been living in the U.S. after meeting almost ten years ago. Vas had originally left Australia to pursue an acting career in the U.S.

But as Vas’ big screen ambitions continue, the influencer has found a dedicated fan following across social media. “We didn’t know what we were doing, but people were drawn to us, and whenever we did anything together it would always go very viral,” she told the outlet. “We didn’t realise ‘step sibling’ content was so popular, maybe because it’s rare? But I’ve realised through sharing our story that everyone loves it. We do spark controversy. I know that.”

Ricci has also attracted a significant social media following, notching up 6 million followers on Instagram alone. (Vas currently has 2.4 million Instagram followers, however boasts 6.2 million followers on TikTok.)

Advertisement

via: US Weekly