TV personality and autism advocate Christine McGuinness is getting candid — and we’re here for it. The former “Real Housewives of Cheshire” star and mom of three is opening up about her sexuality, admitting she’s still figuring it out.

In June 2011, TV star McGuinness married comedian and presenter Paddy McGuinness in a fairy-tale ceremony at Thornton Manor on the Wirral. Christine and Paddy crafted a life overflowing with laughter, reality TV stardom, and dedication to their three little ones — twins Leo and Penelope and their youngest, Felicity. Then, after more than ten years side by side, they surprised everyone in July 2022 by announcing their split. However, they made it clear that they’d committed as co-parents and best friends.

Now, the beauty is further opening up about this new chapter in her life. She is talking candidly about her sexuality and how it has evolved over the years. Here is a look at what the television personality had to say.

Christine does not want to define her sexuality.

McGuinness is single but not on the prowl. During an appearance on the “How To Fail” podcast, the entertainer explained that she has previously dated men and women. “It shouldn’t matter somebody’s gender. It never mattered to me, which was why once my ex-husband and I were separated and I met people, I didn’t properly date,” she explained. “It felt comfortable because I’d done that as a teenager, and I, as a teenager, dated both men and women.”

She explains that growing up, she never felt pressure to conform to a single identity. “When I was a teenager, I dated boys and girls. [Aged] 14 or 15 was probably when I had my first kisses with both, and I never felt it was anything different or a big deal,” the reality star stated. Ultimately, she isn’t slapping on a new label; she’s creating space to evolve. When asked to label her sexuality, Christine said she was a “free spirit.”

Christine loves her new sense of freedom.

McGuinness has been in the public eye for years, building a loyal fan base. Now, those supporters are sending the star love as her life evolves. One commenter wrote, “I really enjoyed this conversation because Christine was so open, something she says does not come naturally to her.” While another added, “No one should be forced to identify. You do you! Just be happy. Life is just too short.”

Now that she’s living a queer single life, fans are curious about her dating endeavors. After the split from Paddy, Christine’s close bond with footballer and singer Chelcee Grimes grabbed headlines. The two shared affectionate Ibiza moments in 2023, only to clash over how serious their connection felt, according to The Sun. Chelcee reportedly wanted to take their relationship to the next level, while Christine pulled back, ending their union.

Shortly after, the reality star linked arms with DJ Roxxxan at charity events via Daily Mail. Neither confirmed the romance, but fans buzzed that Christine’s new club-scene friend could be more than a friend. We’ll have to stay tuned to see how Christine’s love life unfolds.

