BY: DM Published 3 hours ago

April is Autism Awareness Month, and we’re passing the mic to some fabulous and fully neurodivergent LGBTQIA+ icons. In a world that tries to put people in boxes, these individuals are tearing them wide open. This month, we celebrate every queer, quirky, and completely valid part of who they are. Here are five celebrities who have publicly shared that they are part of both the LGBTQIA+ and autism communities.

1. Wentworth Miller

You know him from “Prison Break,” but Wentworth Miller broke free from more than just fictional prisons. The actor came out as gay in 2013, and in 2021, he revealed his autism diagnosis. “Being autistic is central to who I am,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “To everything I’ve achieved/articulated…I also want to say to the many (many) people who consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years, allowed me to move through the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them… thank you.”

2. Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey, known for serving post-apocalyptic realness in “The Last of Us,” identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. In 2024, they opened up about being autistic, saying the diagnosis helped them understand their quirks and feel empowered. “It enables me to walk through the world with more grace towards myself about not being able to do the easy everyday tasks that everyone else seems to be able to do,” Ramsey told British Vogue.

3. Hannah Gadsby

Hannah Gadsby made us laugh, cry, and rethink comedy with “Nanette.” The genderqueer Aussie came out as autistic in 2017, and since then has used their platform to tear down ableist narratives with that signature dry wit. “I was told I was too fat to be autistic. I was told I was too social to be autistic,” Gadsy told The Guardian. Adding, “Nobody who refused me my diagnosis ever considered how painful it might have been for me, and it got really boring really fast.”

4. Janelle Monáe

While Janelle Monáe has not publicly identified as autistic, her discussions about her mental health journey and struggles with neurodivergence. She has also revealed that she has been diagnosed with OCD. “I started to have this unhealthy relationship with being perfect so that nobody would leave me,” she said during an appearance on the TransLash podcast. Adding, But all of that I think made me.… And in OCD … if something isn’t exactly how I see it, in my mind, it’s trash.”

5. Hormona Lisa

Hormona Lisa has opened up about her autism diagnosis, received nearly seven years ago. Hormona explained that the revelation helped her understand experiences of feeling like the odd queen out and sometimes being misunderstood. “I briefly mentioned this after my elimination, but I want to officially share that I have been diagnosed with autism,” she wrote on Reddit. “I received my diagnosis nearly 7 years ago, and it really helped explain a lot of my life experiences, like never quite fitting in, no matter how much I wanted to, or people not quite understanding me.”

How are you recognizing and supporting your LGBTQIA+ friends on the autism spectrum this month? Comment below!

