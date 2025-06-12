BY: DM Published 3 hours ago

When it comes to television icons, Kristin Davis and the cast of “Sex and the City” are among the most beloved. Davis, best known as the bougie but sweet Charlotte York, is making it clear — she’s not just sipping cosmos. She’s standing firm with trans youth. Davis isn’t new to advocacy. She’s been in the trenches on everything from wildlife conservation to adoption rights, but this latest show of solidarity hits especially close to home.

The star has been a longtime patron of the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, famously rescuing an abandoned baby elephant in Kenya in 2009 and helping raise awareness about illegal ivory poaching. Davis is not just talking — she executive produced “Gardeners of Eden,” a documentary shining light on elephant conservation. In 2023, she was recognized in Sweden with the Perfect World Foundation Award — basically the Oscars of conservation.

Now, Davis is standing up for the trans community and is making no secret about it. Here is how the actress is stepping up for LGBTQIA+ folks.

Kristin Davis can’t understand “being transphobic.”

Davis has proudly stated that she supports trans rights, simply because the alternative does not make sense. In an interview with Them, the “And Just Like That…” star encouraged youth to express themselves without fear of judgment. “When they’re presenting themselves in their own truth to you, how could you not just take it as fact?” she said. “My child is telling me they’re fine and that this is who they are, that they’re going to try on many different selves. And they should have the freedom to do that.”

The actress went on to suggest that it is “frustrating” to watch others shame trans folks who are just trying to live their lives. “Why does it bother people what other people want to do? I don’t understand that.”

Davis is not alone. Celebs like Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Laverne Cox have also been vocal in their support for trans youth. But Davis brings a certain energy. She’s like your favorite TV aunt who’ll fight for your rights and tell you where to get a good bagel. Her support comes at a critical time. Over 30 states have introduced or passed laws targeting trans youth — banning gender-affirming healthcare, limiting sports participation, and more.

Charlotte York has a trans child in “And Just Like That…”

Davis advocates for the LGBTQIA+ community on and off-screen. The “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That…,” has been serving looks, laughs, and real-life representation — and Charlotte’s storyline is no exception.

The reboot shows Charlotte’s younger child, Rock (short for Rose), coming out as transgender and nonbinary. From the moment Rock steps into their truth, Charlotte’s journey shifts fast. And while Charlotte has always been the Upper East Side queen of tradition and control, her growth into a ride-or-die, affirming parent has been one of the series’ most authentic arcs.

We see Charlotte — a character once obsessed with being the picture-perfect wife and mother — now fumbling, learning, and finally glowing in her new role as a supportive mom of a trans kid.

