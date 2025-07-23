BY: DM Published 6 hours ago

The Church of England just made a major move — but don’t expect a grand announcement. In a quiet shift, church leaders have removed a controversial clause that labeled gay sex as “falling short of God’s purpose.” And while the change didn’t come with confetti or public praise, LGBTQIA+ advocates definitely caught the update — and they’re talking.

Advertisement

For decades, the Church’s relationship with LGBTQIA+ people has been tense and often painful. According to the Religion Media Centre, that tension dates back to 1987, when a private member’s motion officially described homosexual acts as “falling short of God’s ideal.” The language set the tone for decades of exclusion and debate.

The 1998 Lambeth Conference cemented that stance. Bishops declared that marriage was strictly “between a man and a woman” and deemed same-sex relationships “incompatible with scripture.” That language became central to the Church’s teachings on sexuality. It cast a long and damaging shadow over queer members of the faith. For LGBTQIA+ Christians who wanted to stay grounded in their beliefs, the clause served as a constant reminder that the Church viewed them as less than.

Advertisement

Now, with its quiet removal, the Church has started to change that narrative.

The Church of England is taking steps towards LGBTQIA+ inclusion.

On July 15, the General Synod — a governing body made up of bishops, clergy, and lay members — overwhelmingly approved a motion to remove the requirement for ordination candidates to affirm the 1991 document “Issues in Human Sexuality.” That document branded “homosexual practice as especially dishonourable” and urged same-sex Christians to remain celibate, according to Reuters.

Advocates praised the vote as a long-overdue step toward recognizing that the Church’s past language and assumptions were prejudicial and offensive to many. The decision does not change the Church’s formal doctrine on marriage, but it removes a key barrier that leaders often used to informally exclude gay candidates from the ordination process. “Now it has gone … it opens the way for liberalisation of the church’s policy on same sex relationships and means we can stop using it as a kind of reference text,” Charles Bczyk-Bell, an openly gay Anglican priest, told Reuters.

Advertisement

Progressive bishops are spearheading pro-LGBTQIA+ initiatives.

A coalition of progressive bishops, forward-thinking clergy, and lay members led this change after years of championing LGBTQIA+ inclusion. Among the most vocal proponents was the Bishop of Manchester, the Rt Revd David Walker. “I have never made a secret of my views,” Walker wrote. “I would be delighted to serve as bishop in a church that fully celebrated the committed, exclusive, and faithful love of two adults, regardless of whether they were of same or different sexes.”

Meanwhile, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby — known for his generally cautious approach — lent his support by emphasizing the need for the Church to reflect God’s unconditional love for every child of God. “The mission of the church is the same in every culture and country: to demonstrate, through its actions and words, that God’s offer of unconditional love to every human being through Jesus Christ calls us to holiness and hope,” Welby explained.

For LGBTQIA+ Christians, does this shift feel like healing — or is it too little, too late? Comment below!

Advertisement