Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Were Reportedly Killed by Their Son

BY: LBS STAFF
Published 2 hours ago
Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Were Killed by Their Son
- Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Dec. 14. Authorities responding to a medical aid call around 3:30 p.m. discovered their bodies
- Multiple sources tell PEOPLE that the killer was the couple’s son, Nick Reiner
- Nick Reiner previously spoke publicly about his long battle with drug addiction and periods of homelessness
Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed by their son, Nick, according to multiple sources who have spoken with family members. Police have not yet confirmed the account.
On Sunday, Dec. 14, at about 3:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was called to a home to provide medical aid, the LAFD told PEOPLE. Upon arrival, they found a man, 78, and a woman, 68, dead. Sources confirm the victims were Rob and Michele.
Police say Nick, 32, is alive and being questioned. No arrests have been made.
Rob is a director, producer and actor whose career includes some of Hollywood’s most beloved films — from his 1984 directorial debut, This Is Spinal Tap, to Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Misery(1990) and A Few Good Men (1992).
He first became famous for his role as Mike on the Norman Lear TV sitcom All in the Family.
Rob was born in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1947. His father was legendary comedian Carl Reiner and his mother was actress and singer Estelle Lebost.
Rob and Michele met when Rob directed When Harry Met Sally, and the couple married in 1989 before having three children.
Previously, Rob was married to the late Penny Marshall, who died in 2018 at age 75 of complications from diabetes.
In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Nick spoke about his years-long struggle with drug addiction, which began in his early teens and eventually left him living on the streets. He said he cycled in and out of rehab beginning around age 15, but as his addiction escalated, he drifted farther from home and spent significant stretches homeless in multiple states.
Nick told PEOPLE that the chaotic period of addiction — including nights and sometimes weeks sleeping outside — later became the basis for the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which he co-wrote.
“Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family,” Nick told PEOPLE at the time.
via: PEOPLE
Rob Reiner, Wife Michele Found Dead in Their L.A. Home with Knife Wounds
Rob Reiner — the legendary director — and his wife Michele Singer Reinerhave died … TMZ has learned.
As we told you … two dead bodies were found in Rob and Michele’s Brentwood home Sunday afternoon — and law enforcement sources tell us it is the Reiners.
Our sources say the two suffered lacerations consistent with a knife. The LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division is still investigating.
Rob — the son of famed comedian Carl Reiner, who passed away in 2020 — started his career in show business as a comedy writer in the 1960s … working as Steve Martin‘s writing partner on the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in 1968 and ’69.
Throughout the 1970s, Rob starred as Michael Stivic — also known as “Meathead” — on the hit sitcom “All in the Family” … for which he won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
“All in the Family” ran for 205 episodes … coming to a close in 1979 — at which point Reiner’s focus shifted more toward directing. His rock mockumentary “This is Spinal Tap” marked his first big hit in the director’s chair.
Over the next decade, Reiner directed iconic films like “Stand By Me,” “The Princess Bride,” and “When Harry Met Sally…” — the last of which led him to the love of his life.
via: TMZ
Rob Reiner And Wife Found Dead In LA Home – Update
UPDATE: The bodies of Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer-producer Michele Singer Reiner, have been found in their Brentwood home, sources confirmed to Deadline.
It appears the acclaimed director and his wife were slain by knife wounds.
The LAPD are on the scene but have not issued an official confirmation yet. A press conference is expected to take place tonight.
PREVIOUSLY, 6:35 p.m.: Law enforcement are at the home of prolific actor-director Rob Reiner right now, in what is currently a rapidly unfolding situation.
Two people were found dead, as a result of a stabbing, in the multi-hyphenate’s Brentwood mansion, authorities confirmed to Deadline. Though law enforcement did not disclose the identities of the deceased, they were identified as a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman, respectively, descriptions that match the ages of Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner.
LAPD homicide detectives are on the scene right now, law enforcement sources tell Deadline.
Billy Crystal and Larry David were reported on the scene, per ABC Los Angeles.
LAFD received an urgent call of an “incident” at the Reiner home, located on the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue, at approximately 3:38 p.m. this Sunday. The organization arrived at the residence soon afterward, with the LAPD on the scene within the hour. Authorities described the situation as a “family incident.” Well-placed sources told Deadline that authorities were summoned by one of the Reiner children, believed to be daughter Romy Reiner, who lives in the neighborhood.
Police officers have cordoned off several blocks around the house, in what is now a murder investigation.
Reiner first rose to fame with his breakout role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on Norman Lear’s pioneering CBS sitcom All in the Family, which ran for nine seasons throughout the better part of the ’70s. Portraying the progressive, countercultural hipster and husband to Sally Struthers’ Gloria, he often sparred with Carroll O’Connor’s bigoted Archie Bunker in a role that was sought by Richard Dreyfuss and turned down by Harrison Ford.
The performer went on to helm a number of classic and beloved films, which often blended comedic and dramatic sensibilities with ease. His 1984 metal band mockumentary This is Spinal Tap served as the blueprint for musical documentary satires, getting the sequel treatment earlier this year. Additional credits by the filmmaker include Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, A Few Good Men (for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture), The American President and Flipped.
Throughout his extensive directing career, Reiner continued acting, appearing in such movies as Sleepless in Seattle and The Wolf of Wall Street. On television, he additionally appeared as himself on The Larry Sanders Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, 30 Rock and Wizards of Waverly Place. He also had roles on New Girl, Hollywood, The Good Fight and, most recently, The Bear.
Prior to landing the role on All in the Family, Reiner booked early career roles on Manhunt, Batman, The Andy Griffith Show, That Girl, The Beverly Hillbillies and The Partridge Family. Afterward, Reiner also booked parts on The Odd Coupleand The Rockford Files.
via: Deadline