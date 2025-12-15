The View, Marjorie Taylor Greene Slam Donald Trump’s Reaction to Rob Reiner’s Murder: ‘Have You No Shame?’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 minutes ago

Celebrities including Katie Couric, Mariska Hargitay and Chelsea Handler were also disgusted by Trump's response, after he said the Reiners died "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME." Donald Trump's critics — including the women of The View and Marjorie Taylor Greene — are going off on the president for his response to the murders of Rob Reiner and wife Michele.

According to TMZ, one of the couple's daughters found them dead from apparent stab wounds last night, telling police a family member killed them. The couple's son Nick was reportedly arrested and, as of Monday morning, is being held on $4 million bail. It's unclear at this time what charges he's facing.

Reiner was 78, his wife was 68.

While many took to social media to share heartfelt tributes to the pair, the same can’t be said for Trump — who appeared to blame the Reiners’ deaths on the director’s very vocal criticism of the president.

"A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before,” he added, concluding, “May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

His response was one of the first topics of the morning on The View, as Sunny Hostin began reading his post before Whoopi Goldberg interrupted and said, "Don't read it, just tell them that it's there."

"I don't understand the man in that White House, because he talked so much about Charlie Kirk and caring, and suddenly this is what he puts out," she continued, also addressing Trump's reaction to the two mass shootings over the wekennd. "Have you no shame? No shame at all? Can you get any lower? I don't think so."

"For Trump to have put that out today, I'm gonna say it, you know, damn it, there's an American family grieving," said cohost Ana Navarro. "This is a tragedy, not just for the family, but for all who knew and loved him, and for the President of the United States to make this about him as a way to attack Rob Reiner, because he exercised his American right to speak up with what he disagreed with, is shameful. It is disgraceful. And of all the disgusting things that Donald Trump has done, this is right up there."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — a former Trump ally who has since turned on him — also criticized his response, sharing her reaction on X.

"Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak. This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies," she wrote.

“Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy especially when it ends in murder,” she added, referring to Nick Reiner being very open — and even co-writing a movie — about his struggles with addiction and homelessness.

Katie Couric also shared Trump's response to Instagram, commenting, "This is a post by the President of the United States. There are no words."

Her post was flooded with comments from celebrity followers, including Mariska Hargitay, who wrote, “Actual insanity.” Chelsea Handler added, “No, there really are no words,” while Queer Eye alum Bobby Berk wrote, “What the actual f??ck?!”

"Disbelief," commented Amanda Kloots, while Bridget Everett added, "Sick" and Kelly Rizzo added, "Disgusting." via: TooFab