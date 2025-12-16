Ashley Darby Confesses to Kissing Charrisse’s Son Jackson: “We May Have Had a Little Smooch” [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

Ashley Darby Tries to Walk Back ‘Shady’ Reaction to Wendy Osefo’s Arrest

Ashley Darby isn’t afraid to admit that she regrets the comments she made following Dr. Wendy Osefo’s arrest.

“I was maybe a little shady. I kind of take it back a little bit,” Ashley exclusively told Us Weekly of her remarks while walking the BravoCon 2025 red carpet on Friday, November 14. “I hit a little too hard a little too fast. I can acknowledge that, but I am worried about her, and I hope she’s OK, honestly.”

In October, a grand jury indicted both Wendy and her husband, Eddie Osefo, for insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and making a false statement to a police officer.

The pair have denied the allegations and vowed to fight the charges, with a rep for the couple telling Us, “The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court.”

Hours after Wendy’s arrest made news, Ashley made comments at a public show.

“We’re making melodies, not felonies, if you know what I mean,” she said while performing at Mr. Henry’s in Washington, D.C., on October 10. “I’m just throwing it out there. In case there’s some confusion, that’s what we’re doing around here. That’s all I’m doing here. Just making melodies. This ain’t news to us. This just news to y’all.”

During the Potomac Takes Vegas panel presented by Hilton on Friday, Ashley offered a public apology to Wendy.

“I can admit that I was maybe a little hot in the pants about what I said about Wendy,” she said during the cast reunion, moderated by Zuri Hall. “When I thought about it later, it wasn’t the time or the place. Honestly, I said it light-heartedly but I realize that this is in no way a light-hearted situation for Wendy, so I do want to say I’m sorry for how hot I came for Wendy and I mean it.”

According to Ashley, she tried to talk to Wendy backstage but, “You didn’t wanna talk to me so I receive that. I’m simply saying what I need to say and I mean it. You can either take it or not.”

Wendy replied, “Well, I will not. Thank you God.”

In the revealing panel, Wendy said she quickly heard from costars Stacey Ruschand Monique Samuels after the arrest. She also expressed gratitude to the fans for being supportive.

“I read your messages. I can’t respond to everyone, but your love and support means the world to me,” she said. “You know, it’s an unfortunate situation, and right now I can’t say too much, but I will say when the time is right, I will share my story with everyone, and for now they’re just allegations, so we will continue to push forward.”

While speaking on the red carpet, Ashley said she first learned about Wendy’s arrest when she was at her kid’s school delivering PTA lunches to teachers. At first, she couldn’t believe what she was reading.

“Someone sent it to me, and I was like, ‘Why are you sending me this foolishness?’” she recalled. “I’ve just seen Wendy a few days prior, and everything was fine. So once more news came out, it was shocking and jarring.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Stream old episodes anytime on Peacock.

