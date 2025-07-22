Home > CELEBRITY

“You Inspire Me” – Pedro Pascal Expresses Vocal Support for Trans Community

Published 5 hours ago

Pedro Pascal in front of a blue background with his right hand waving
Photo Credit: ZUMAPRESS

If you’ve had access to a screen within the last decade or so, you’ve probably had actor Pedro Pascal grace it on multiple occasions. The Chilean-American actor has made a splash in several prominent roles on beloved films and television shows. Though he’d been working as an actor as early as 1996 in minor roles, he got his breakthrough in 2014 after starring in the fourth season of “Game of Thrones as fan-favorite Oberyn Martell.

Not long after that, he achieved even more mainstream success with starring roles in “The Mandalorian” and “The Last of Us” as well as films like “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and “Gladiator II”. He’s even set to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in “Fantastic Four: First Steps“. And as his star has rapidly ascended in the past few years, he’s consistently used his growing platform to express his undying support for the transgender community.

Pedro Pascal has been a fantastic ally for trans people, especially his sister.
Pedro Pascal pictured with his sister, Luz Pascal
Credit: Agency/CAN/Capital Pictures

By now, it’s no secret that Pedro Pascal is a staunch and vocal supporter of trans rights. He first made his support known when his sister, actor and activist Lux Pascal, first came out as a trans woman in an interview with Chilean magazine “Ya”. On Feb. 9, 2021, Pascal shared the magazine cover that featured his sister, proudly stating “Mi herman, mi corazon, nuestra Lux.” (My sister, my heart, our Lux).

In the interview, Lux stated, “[Pedro] has been an important part of this. He is also an artist and has been a guide. He was one of the first to give me the things that informed my identity.”

Since then, he has maintained his support for trans folks. In the face of ongoing discrimination and political outcry against queer and gender non-conforming people, Pascal has consistently shown solidarity for trans people with Pride flags in June on his social media and calls for advocacy for trans rights. In an interview for Them Magazine, “Last of Us” co-star Bella Ramsey (who came out as non-binary in 2023) called Pascal “a real champion of the [LGBTQIA+] community.”

In April 2025, he’s also exchanged heated words with condemned children’s book author J.K. Rowling, calling her a “heinous loser” for her transphobic remarks and anti-feminist political support.

His advocacy persists even while promoting Marvel movies.

While some major Hollywood stars may avoid discussions surrounding gender politics while in the limelight, Pedro Pascal has only doubled down on it.

When prompted for a message to the trans community in an interview with “Pedestrian TV,” Pascal clearly stated, “You inspire me. You are a symbol of courage, and you inspire fear in those who are afraid of being their true selves.”

He previously wore a “Protect the Dolls” T-shirt in solidarity with trans women at the UK premiere event for “Marvel’s Thunderbolts*.” The shirt, designed by Connor Ives, raised funds for Trans Lifeline, a non-profit organization that provides crisis support for trans people.

Even after achieving major mainstream popularity and meme status, Pedro Pascal remains a fierce ally for the trans community.

Will you be watching iconic trans ally Pedro Pascal in “Fantastic Four: First Steps”? Let us know in the comments below!

