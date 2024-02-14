Marvel’s 'Fantastic Four' Cast Announced: Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn | lovebscott.com

Marvel Studios is finally unveiling its cast for the new Fantastic Four movie.

via: Complex

On Wednesday, the media production company announced that Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn will round out the new Fantastic Four crew, nearly a decade after the 2015 remake. With Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Kirby as Susan Storm/the Invisible Woman, Quin as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, and Moss-Bachrach as Grimm/the Thing, the film will be directed by Matt Shakman of WandaVision fame.

The last Fantastic Four starred Miles Teller as Richards, Kate Mara as Susan Storm, Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm, and Jamie Bell as Grimm.

Both casts succeed the original Fantastic Four cast, which consisted of Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, and Michael Chiklis, who starred in the 2005 and 2007 films, Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe under Disney’s helm, the franchise was previously owned by 20th Century Fox. A teaser of the Fantastic Four was last seen in the 2022 superhero action flick Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when John Krasinski – who campaigned to play Reed Richards – made a cameo as a multiverse version of the character.

Although details for The Fantastic Four are currently under wraps, the July 25, 2025 release date was switched with Thunderbolts, which is now scheduled for May 2, 2025. It’s speculated that the film’s villain will be Victor Von Doom, but Marvel has been mum about who the group will be up against.