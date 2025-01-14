Home > NEWS

Jessica Simpson and Husband Eric Johnson Split After 10 Years of Marriage: ‘Painful Situation’

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Singer Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have announced their separation.

The singer and actress, 44, and her former NFL player husband, 45, are separating after 10 years of marriage, Simpson tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Simpson said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

The news comes less than one week after Simpson — who shares three children with Johnson — posted a sunny selfie to Instagram, reminding her followers that “Life is short. SMILE while you still have teeth.”

Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring in November, around the same time Simpson teased her “comeback” to music with a cryptic Instagram post that featured photos of herself in a recording studio.

“Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic,” she captioned the images. “This comeback is personal. It’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.”

A source told PEOPLE days later that the “With You” singer and her husband “very much live separate lives.”

Simpson and Johnson married in July 2014 after four years of dating and share three children: daughters Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, and son Ace Knute, 11.

The pair first met through a mutual friend in 2010 and were engaged that November after six months of dating.

