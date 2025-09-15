BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

If you’re not familiar, PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) is a daily pill that prevents HIV. Taking it consistently gives you peace of mind and lets you focus on the fun parts of traveling.

But PrEP doesn’t protect against everything. That’s where DoxyPEP comes in. Short for doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis, it’s an antibiotic that can be taken within 72 hours after sex to reduce your risk of bacterial STIs like chlamydia and syphilis. In other words, those two little pills deserve a spot right next to your sunscreen and phone charger.

Before you jet off, make sure your prescriptions are in order. If you’re new to PrEP or DoxyPEP, your first step is talking with a health care professional. They’ll guide you through options so you can travel with confidence and focus on what you actually planned the trip for: exploring, relaxing, and making memories.

Luckily, getting started is easier than ever thanks to telehealth platforms like Mistr. The service handles everything from testing to prescriptions and refills. With a quick online questionnaire, at-home testing kits, virtual consults, and meds shipped directly to your door, you don’t even have to step into a clinic. If you’re already a patient, Mister makes refills simple with renewals every three months. That means you can stock up before your trip and spend less time worrying about logistics.

New Cities, New Partners, Same Protections

Now, let’s be real, solo vacations often bring out a wilder side. Surveys show 72% of people say they’re more willing to experiment sexually when they travel, and 85% admit they’re kinkier on vacation. New cities, new energy—it all adds up. So if you’re likely to hook up while away from home (and honestly, who isn’t?), having your prevention meds on hand makes the whole experience safer and more carefree.

Once your pills are packed, a few extra travel hacks help. TSA allows prescription medications in both original bottles and pill organizers, so choose whatever keeps you the most organized. If you take other daily meds or even like to keep ibuprofen on hand, an organizer can keep everything in one place.

Don’t forget about time zones. If you normally take PrEP at 1 p.m. EST, make sure you adjust while traveling west by taking it at 10 a.m. Pacific. Keeping your dosing consistent helps maintain protection and keeps your routine simple no matter where you are.

Focus on the Adventure

Travel is all about the unexpected: new streets to wander, new faces to meet, new stories to tell. But one thing that doesn’t have to be unpredictable is your health. By making PrEP and DoxyPEP part of your packing list, you can say yes to adventure with confidence, and still come home with nothing more than souvenirs and great memories.

About Mistr

Mistr is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, Mistr cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

