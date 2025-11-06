BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 3 hours ago

Credit: Canva/Viktor Cvetkovic

Jamaica is calling, and the world is answering. In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm that shattered homes, communities, and livelihoods, a global wave of compassion is rising. People are rallying to send help in the form of money, supplies, and hope to those who lost everything.

Advertisement

The Aftermath of a Category 5 Disaster

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, leaving behind devastation that will take years to overcome. According to USA Today, reports confirm nearly 60 deaths altogether, with Jamaica confirming 28 of that number. Nearly half a million residents lost power, and many remain without water, food, or communication. For many Jamaicans, this storm has become one of the darkest moments in recent history.

With winds exceeding 180 miles per hour, Melissa flattened homes, uprooted trees, and flooded streets from Kingston to Montego Bay. Crops that once sustained entire families now sit destroyed, leaving many farmers without livelihoods. Schools, hospitals, and roads sustained major damage, forcing communities to rely on makeshift shelters and emergency aid.

Advertisement

While Jamaica suffered the brunt of the storm, other Caribbean nations —Haiti, Bahamas, and Cuba — also felt the wrath of Melissa. But amid the destruction, stories of survival and unity continue to surface. Neighbors share food, strangers clear roads together, and local musicians sing in community centers to lift spirits. Jamaicans at home and abroad are coming together to remind the world of the island’s strength and spirit.

Organizations Providing Hurricane Melissa Relief

As Jamaica begins the long road to recovery, donations remain critical. Here are four trusted organizations helping with food, shelter, and medical aid.

Advertisement

WalkGood Jamaica Relief Fund

WalkGood Jamaica was started by filmmaker Etienne Maurice, who is also the founder of WalkGood LA. It has launched an emergency relief fund focused on providing shelter materials, clean water, and essential supplies. The organization emphasizes direct community support and transparency, ensuring that every contribution reaches those most affected.

American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ)

The American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) official Instagram account announced that the organization has launched a $1 million matching fund to support Hurricane Melissa relief efforts. The fund, established by the AFJ Board of Directors, doubles the value of every donation made through official channels. AFJ teams are delivering food, water, and emergency supplies to affected areas. The organization also supports long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts across the island.

Advertisement

International Medical Corps

International Medical Corps has deployed emergency teams to support Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa. The group is assessing damage, distributing supplies, and assisting local health facilities. It collaborates with the Ministry of Health and its partners to provide medical aid, hygiene kits, and essential equipment. The organization stands ready to send more staff and mobile units if needed for direct patient care.

CORE

CORE teams are on the ground across Jamaica, including St. Elizabeth Parish, Kingston, and Montego Bay. They have delivered drinking water, rice, and tarps to families hit hardest by the storm. The organization is hiring local staff to repair shelters, distribute supplies, and support community livelihoods. CORE has also cleared debris, reopened blocked roads, and made key repairs to restore access to isolated communities.

Advertisement

These organizations reflect a growing global commitment to stand with the island through every stage of recovery.

Standing With Jamaica

The road ahead will not be easy, but Jamaica’s heart remains strong. Every donation, no matter the size, helps bring families one step closer to rebuilding their lives. The world’s response has shown that compassion knows no borders. For Jamaicans, both at home and across the diaspora, this moment calls for unity, empathy, and unwavering support.

Advertisement

Now is the time to act. Stand with Jamaica.

What are some ways you’re supporting Jamaica’s recovery after Hurricane Melissa? Share your response in the comments.