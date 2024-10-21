Home > HUMAN INTEREST

Preparation Is Half the Battle: Safety Tips to Know for the Next Hurricane Season

BY: Singleton

Published 1 hour ago

View from space of a hurricane approaching the US
Credit: Canva Stock Images

Hurricane season is hopefully over, but the devastation left by two recent superstorms, Helene and Milton, will be felt for months. While there have been many superstorms over the decades, the intensity of these storms has grown due to rising temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico. Reports show that the temperature of the Gulf’s waters has increased by 1.8 degrees over the past two decades. While that number may seem small, it has already affected marine life and the climate. Even a one-degree increase has significantly contributed to the strength of these storms.

Helene and Milton have left horrendous devastation in their wake, and with the possibility of more superstorms in next year’s hurricane season, being as prepared as possible is crucial. Here are some helpful tips to prepare.

The Safest Tip for A Major Hurricane is Evacuating in Advance

a line of vehicles sitting in traffic on an evacuation route
Credit: Canva Stock Images

The biggest and most obvious safety tip for an impending hurricane is to evacuate to a safer area, especially if you live in a high-risk flood zone. If a storm is approaching and warnings are issued, it’s best to inventory your belongings and bring essential clothing, documents, and other necessary items. Additionally, if you’re a homeowner with the means to purchase storm-proofing materials, preparing them during the off-season will increase the chances of protecting your property after evacuation.

Advertisement

Since many people do not have the physical or financial ability to evacuate ahead of a storm, it’s crucial to plan.

What to Do When You’re Homeless, Financially, or Physically Unable to Evacuate

First aid kit, flashlights, and bottles of water to prepare for an emergency.
Credit: Canva Stock Images

Evacuating is not an option for everyone. Many people are physically or financially unable to leave their cities but still need to find a safe place to ride out the storm. Many cities have designated shelters for those unable to evacuate. Most states offer emergency shelter options during natural disasters, which can be found through state government websites or FEMA’s website. There is no shame in seeking refuge in an emergency shelter, whether homeless or not.

If you decide that your best option is to shelter in place, make sure to set yourself up on the highest floor possible if flooding is a major threat, even the roof if necessary. It’s also imperative to ensure you have plenty of drinking water and non-perishable foods. Things like flashlights and first aid kits are also essential. A full list of materials to have prepared is available online. 

Advertisement

Here’s How You Can Help Current Victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton

Helene and Milton left significant devastation in their wake. Those deeply affected still need assistance in various ways. While there are well-known options like the American Red Cross, more immediate ways exist to assist those in need. Local news organizations, such as Blue Ridge Public Radio, list local options that can more immediately impact those affected by Helene. TODAY has also provided a list of resources to help those in need.

What are some of the go-to hurricane safety tips you and your family practice? Comment below!

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Tyrese Haliburton Congratulates 50 Cent for Landing Las Vegas Residency: ‘Gotta Make Sure I Show Love to My Guy’

By: Walker
NEWS

Exonerated ‘Central Park Five’ Sue Trump for Defamation After Debate Comments

By: Walker
NEWS

Ariana Grande Weighs in on Cynthia Erivo’s Criticism of Fan-Edited ‘Wicked’ Posters and NSFW Meme: ‘I Find AI So Conflicting and Troublesome Sometimes’

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Charges Dropped Against Deaf Man After Bodycam Video Shows Phoenix Police Punching and Tasing Him on the Ground

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: Liam Payne Had Multiple Drugs Including Crack and Cocaine, in His System at Time of Fatal Fall

By: Walker
NEWS

Gucci Mane Plans On Dropping His Entire 1017 Records Roster Except For Two Currently Sidelined Artists

By: Walker
NEWS

Jelly Roll Calls X ‘Most Toxic’ App Ever, Says He’s Quitting It

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces New Lawsuits, Including Claim He Drugged and Raped 13-Year-Old Girl With Unnamed ‘Male and Female Celebrity’

By: Walker
Queer fitness influencers
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Health Is Wealth: 6 Queer Fitness Influencers You Should Tap in With

By: Jasmine Tianna
NEWS

Zendaya Channels Cher in 2001 Bob Mackie Couture Dress at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

By: Walker