BY: DM Published 3 hours ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

Reports have fueled claims that the FBI plans to classify transgender people as “nihilistic violent extremists” (NVEs). The “NVE” label originates from a new FBI classification called “Nihilistic Violent Extremists” created in 2025 to track chaotic extremist networks. In FBI usage, NVEs are groups that “engage in criminal conduct that derives primarily from a hatred of society at large and a desire to bring about its collapse by sowing indiscriminate chaos, destruction, and social instability.”

Advertisement

Now, new reports suggest the FBI will apply this label to trans people. At the same time, LGBTQIA+ advocates are speaking out and warning against such labels.

Will the FBI classify trans people as NVEs?

Credit: Unsplash

The rumor spread after the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, according to Wired. Early news coverage —later corrected — falsely linked the murder to transgender “ideology.” Soon after, the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank behind Project 2025, petitioned the FBI to create a new domestic terrorism category called “Transgender Ideology-Inspired Violent Extremism” (TIVE).

Advertisement

Journalist Ken Klippenstein also reported that anonymous sources told him the FBI was preparing to classify transgender people as “violent extremists” under the NVE umbrella. According to his report, officials claimed the Trump administration sought political cover for its escalating anti-trans campaign following Kirk’s murder.

However, the FBI itself has not issued any policy change. The Independent notes that it “has not been able to verify” the anonymous report about NVEs, and that “the FBI declined to comment.” A Los Angeles Times report similarly explains that the NVE category was created this year, after the Jan. 6 pardons, but emphasizes that linking it to transgender people comes only from unnamed sources. Ultimately, these proposals remain unconfirmed rumors. There is no FBI memo or directive labeling all or any transgender individuals as extremists.

LGBTQIA+ advocates warn about attacks on trans people.

Source: The Mega Agency

LGBTQIA+ rights groups responded immediately with alarm. According to the Washington Blade, advocates held a joint press conference to condemn reports that the FBI might designate transgender people as violent extremists. Activists warned the move was “unconstitutional, dangerous, and rooted in political retribution.”

Advertisement

Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), said fears about trans people are “not rooted in reality.” She told The Blade, “Americans can no longer count on the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — not when political violence runs rampant, not when political retribution goes unchecked, and not when hate is being incited by our president.” Robinson added, “Trans Americans are more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than a perpetrator of one. Violence committed by trans Americans is a lie — a lie that only begets more violence.”

Fact-checkers and researchers warn that the FBI’s labeling claim is misleading. A GLAAD fact sheet states that anti-trans social media accounts often spread false narratives about violence by transgender people. The sheet also cites extremism experts who say there are no widespread threats of radicalization or violence from the transgender population. Another GLAAD report shows that roughly half of all recorded anti-LGBTQIA+ hate incidents target trans or gender-nonconforming people. The report adds that trans victims suffered dozens of injuries and deaths in the past year.

What impact do you think this rumor will have on public perception of transgender communities? Comment below!

Advertisement