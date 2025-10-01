BY: Nick Fulton Published 4 hours ago

Credit: Instagram/4everinfinite_

Infinite Coles, the openly gay son of Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ghostface Killah, is speaking out publicly about their long-standing estrangement, using music and social media to express years of hurt while also calling for healing.

Advertisement

Infinite Coles’ Own Path Forward

Coles, a rising artist known for his genre-blending music and expressive vocals, has released several emotional tracks this year that delve into the complexities of his fractured relationship with his father. In both lyrics and interviews, Coles says he hasn’t seen Ghostface Killah in over a decade and feels abandoned, ignored, and misunderstood.

“You never talk to me, said I’m not living right,” Coles sings on his track “Dad & I.” The song continues, “You tell me to man up… When I put on makeup… You always asked for change but wouldn’t do your part.”

Advertisement

Though deeply personal, Coles has made it clear that these tracks are not intended as attacks. Rather, they are vulnerable, artistic expressions of pain and a longing for connection. In a recent interview, he emphasized that he harbors no hatred toward his father and hopes the music opens the door to a conversation.

“It’s very positive and about nothing but love. I have no hate towards my father at all,” Coles told VIBE. The artist continued, “I love my father. I just wish we could connect and understand one another and respect each other.”

Credit: Instagram/4everinfinite_

A Rocky Road

In May 2023, Coles posted an open letter on Instagram, calling Ghostface “the full definition of a deadbeat.” The post sparked waves across hip-hop and LGBTQ+ media, as Coles detailed years of emotional neglect. He said he has repeatedly attempted to reach out to his father, only to be met with silence.

Advertisement

“Being a father is not just about providing,” Coles wrote in the post. “It’s about being there — emotionally, spiritually, and mentally. You never were.”

The post also hinted that the disconnect goes beyond Coles’ sexual identity, suggesting that Ghostface has been absent from the lives of other family members as well.

On his new track “SweetFace Killah,” a play on his father’s rap name, Coles confronts feelings of rejection more directly, asking in a lyric, “Do I need to f*** a b**** just so you could see?” The line has drawn attention for its rawness but reflects what Coles describes as a life lived without paternal affirmation.

Advertisement

Despite the painful subject matter, Coles says the songs are not meant to create division but rather to open a door for reconciliation. He insists that the music is not a “diss” but a form of self-expression and emotional release.

Credit: TheMegaAgency

No Response, No Relationship

To date, Ghostface Killah has not issued a public response to the recent tracks or statements. The rapper, known for his vivid lyricism and influence on the culture of East Coast hip-hop, has largely remained silent on matters involving his children.

Coles continues to work on his upcoming album “SweetFace Killah,” which will further explore themes of family, identity, and emotional vulnerability. The new project is set to drop on Dec. 5, 2025. He says it’s his most personal work yet — and a way to turn his pain into art.

Advertisement

What do you think about Ghostface Killah and Infinite Coles’ relationship?