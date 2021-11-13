Ghostface Killah Says He Wants to Link With Silk Sonic for Collaborative Project [Video]

Fresh off the release of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ highly anticipated collaborative album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, the duo has secured a fan in Ghostface Killah.

via: Hot97

The legendary rapper wants to make an album with the SilkSonic duo, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak especially since they released their highly anticipated album An Evening With Silk Sonic on Friday, (November 12th).

Ghostface did an unofficial remix to Sonic’s Leave The Door Open,” which drew different responses from fans on social media.

“I saw the comments and I was dying. Someone told me to ‘keep the door closed”, the rapper said.

During a recent interview, Ghostface admitted that he wants to do more than a remix and make an entire project with SilkSonic.

“Those are my beats right there. Those are the beats they’re supposed to call me on and get on. You not supposed to leave me out of here. When I see Bruno, I’ma tell that n***a that you can’t leave me out of that s**t like that man.”

You can hear a snippet of Ghostface Killah’s remix to Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” below.