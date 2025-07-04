TikTok User Reportedly Fatally Shot Marine Veteran in Front of His Fiancée and Infant: Police

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

A 22-year-old is accused of fatally shooting a Marine veteran in a Texas parking lot in front of the veteran’s infant son and fiancée, later sharing details on social media.

A Texas TikTokker is behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing a Marine veteran in front of the man’s fiancée and 10-month-old son.

According to authorities and family members, 22-year-old Justin Guzman, turned himself in to the Houston Police Department on Monday in connection with the June 3rd killing of 30-year-old Anthony Sanders, a Marine vet and father.

Per KPRC, Sanders was fatally shot following a confrontation in the Orange Garage at the Galleria Mall, where he and his family were allegedly harassed by Guzman and another man, Marko Cinan.

In court Monday, Sanders’ parents — both Army veterans — shared chilling evidence, including the disturbing TikTok video that Guzman reportedly posted after the murder. In the clip, he dances in front of a television showing coverage of the very shooting he’s now being charged for.

“We’re here for justice. Justice for Anthony and also to stand for what he stood for as a person,” Sanders’ father, Frank Sanders, told KHOU. “This was uncalled for.”

According to reports, Sanders confronted Guzman and Cinan in the mall’s parking garage after the two allegedly insulted Sanders’ fiancée in an elevator. As Sanders attempted to leave the situation with his partner and their infant in the car, Guzman reportedly brake-checked and blocked them with his own vehicle.

When Sanders stepped out to address the aggressive driving, he was shot ten times — in front of his family.

His mother, Royal Sanders, told KHOU she was grateful he got out of the car before the shots rang out:

“Because had he not stepped out, the baby was in the car, the fiancée was in the car,” she shared.

Guzman, Cinan, and a third male were initially detained, but were released shortly after the shooting. Cinan later turned himself in on June 25. He remains in Harris County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Guzman is being held on $750,000 bond, according to Law & Crime. His legal team, meanwhile, claims he acted in self-defense, alleging Sanders had a knife during the confrontation, a claim that police say is not backed up by any evidence at the scene.

Both Guzman and Cinan have appeared in multiple TikTok videos on Guzman’s profile, which boasts over 50,000 followers. In several clips, the duo can be seen holding their hands like guns, pretending to fire at the camera.

via: TooFab