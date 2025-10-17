Home > EXCLUSIVES

Exclusive: Stacey and Jassi Talk Mia, Their Men and More in ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Sneak Peek [Video]

BY:

Published 3 hours ago

Jassi is back!

In this exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ Stacey Rusch links up with friend of the show Jassi for a little catch-up.

During their candid sit-down, they reflect on the past, share their thoughts on former castmate Mia Thornton and their spill on the men in their lives.

Take a look at the clip below:

Elsewhere in the episode, Wendy and Keiarna try to find common ground, but dueling events put them at odds with one another. Stacey discovers a secret Gizelle has allegedly been hiding from the group and Angel’s loyalties get called into question.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ airs Sunday, Oct. 19 at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.

