A former library director in Wyoming has secured a $700,000 settlement after a federal lawsuit over her 2023 dismissal. The settlement ends a years-long legal battle over censorship, constitutional rights and local politics. The original reason for her firing? Her defense of LGBTQIA+ books.

The Case, The Settlement, and LGBTQIA+ Censorship

The settlement stems from Terri Lesley’s claim that she was unlawfully fired from the Campbell County Public Library System (CCPLS). Lesley resisted efforts to remove or relocate books with LGBTQIA+ themes in children’s and young adult section. Lesley alleges defendants — including the library board, county commissioners and other local officials — conspired to pressure her into censorship and then retaliated when she refused.

In her 78-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Lesley contended that she was subjected to a “hostile work environment,” denied fair procedural review, and ultimately dismissed on account of her exercise of First Amendment and civil rights. The county denied wrongdoing, contending that her firing was based on performance issues, not her stance on library content.

The $700,000 payment is part of a mediated settlement; under its terms, the county and library board do not admit liability. Lesley agreed to drop her lawsuit against the county, though she continues a separate legal action against three individuals who opposed the books.

Book Bans in CCPLS and Everywhere Else

Lesley’s case initially began in June 2021, when her library highlighted LGBTQIA+ themed books to honor Pride Month. Within days, conservative community members filed challenges against 25 books, including Juno Dawson’s “This Book is Gay,” Anna Fiske’s “How Do You Make a Baby,” Nadya Okamoto’s “Period Power,” Hannah Witton’s “Doing It,” Corey Silverberg’s “Sex is a Funny Word,” and Andrew Smiler’s “Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy.” All titles containing LGBTQIA+ characters and themes. These challenges requested that Lesley either make the books unavailable or move them to an adult section.

Lesley responded to these calls defending the integrity of her library. “If you segregate these books, say, in the adult section, and you’re teenager, and you go to try to find something on a topic and that book isn’t there, you won’t discover it. That is a form of censorship,” said Lesley.

This is not an isolated attack on LGBTQIA+ titles. Over half of books banned during the 2023-2024 school year featured or mentioned people of color or members of the LGBTQIA+ community. During that school year, PEN America recorded 10,046 instances of book bans. This is not a one-off attack, this is a condition of a system that silences people of color and LGBTQIA+ people.

Lesley’s Future

Under the settlement, Lesley was not reinstated to her job. She has not returned to the Campbell County Public Library System, and there is no indication in public reporting that she has resumed her role.

Lesley’s activism was simple, but had a great impact. Her defense of LGBTQIA+ books was a note to her integrity, and her commitment to education. “I wanted to take a stand on it and try to put up a barrier from it happening to other librarians,” Lesley said in an interview. “I thought, ‘If I don’t do this thing, it’s just going to keep happening.’”

What do you think of Lesley’s case, do you think justice was delivered?