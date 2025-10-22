BY: DM Published 1 day ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

After sharing a controversial take about LGBTQIA+ inclusion, Snoop Dogg released a kids’ track with GLAAD. The song, “Love Is Love,” appears in his animated YouTube series, “Doggyland,” and arrived on Spirit Day (Oct. 16) as a message to LGBTQIA+ youth and their parents. Spirit Day is GLAAD’s annual campaign to stand against bullying of LGBTQIA+ youth.

Snoop tying the release to that day contrasts with his recent actions. However, the rapper appears to be trying to make amends. He drew heavy criticism in August for comments about queer characters in animated shows. Now he has changed his tune. Here’s what Snoop had to say about the song.

Snoop Dogg Is Now Advocating for LGBTQIA+ Inclusion

Two months after facing backlash for saying he felt “scared to go to the movies” because of LGBTQIA+ representation in kids’ films, Snoop is shifting toward affirmation. “At the end of the day, it’s all about love — that’s what we’re teaching the kids with ‘Love Is Love,’” he said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Partnering with GLAAD for Spirit Day just felt right because spreading love and respect for everybody is what real gangstas do. We’re showin’ the next generation that kindness is cool, inclusion is powerful, and love always wins.”

The song’s lyrics emphasize family and acceptance. “Our parents are different / No two are the same / But the one thing that’s for certain is the love won’t change,” they read. “Families are special / They are so unique / Everybody’s got a purpose, more than what you see / We love you, parents / We love you so.”

Snoop also sat down with “The Voice” alum Jeremy Beloate (who voices new “Doggyland” character Zippy) to talk directly about bullying and inclusion “It’s a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks… whether it be two fathers, two mothers — whatever it is, love is the key,” Snoop says in their conversation.

Credit: The Mega Agency

During an appearance on the “It’s Giving” podcast, Snoop said he was caught off guard when his grandson asked how a female character in Lightyear “had a baby with another woman.” Snoop added, “I didn’t come in for this… I just came to watch the… movie.” He continued, “These are kids… They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Snoop has not explicitly addressed the incident. He hasn’t issued a direct or formal apology. Reports once claimed he left an apology comment on Instagram, but that appears to be false. A source close to the rapper told Deadline the supposed apology was “fake,” even though it appeared on his verified account.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has been criticized for comments about the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2015, Snoop made disparaging remarks about Caitlyn Jenner during her transition. “Shout out to Akon! He is about to supply 600 million Africans with solar power. I’m really upset that this isn’t major news but that science project Bruce Jenner is #Society,” he wrote, according to E! News.

