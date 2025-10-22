Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Snoop Dogg Releases LGBTQIA+ Kids’ Song “Love Is Love” Amid Controversy

BY:

Published 1 day ago

Snoop Dogg attends '1992'' World Premiere
Credit: The Mega Agency

After sharing a controversial take about LGBTQIA+ inclusion, Snoop Dogg released a kids’ track with GLAAD. The song, “Love Is Love,” appears in his animated YouTube series, “Doggyland,” and arrived on Spirit Day (Oct. 16) as a message to LGBTQIA+ youth and their parents. Spirit Day is GLAAD’s annual campaign to stand against bullying of LGBTQIA+ youth.

Advertisement

Snoop tying the release to that day contrasts with his recent actions. However, the rapper appears to be trying to make amends. He drew heavy criticism in August for comments about queer characters in animated shows. Now he has changed his tune. Here’s what Snoop had to say about the song.

Snoop Dogg Is Now Advocating for LGBTQIA+ Inclusion

Two months after facing backlash for saying he felt “scared to go to the movies” because of LGBTQIA+ representation in kids’ films, Snoop is shifting toward affirmation. “At the end of the day, it’s all about love — that’s what we’re teaching the kids with ‘Love Is Love,’” he said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Partnering with GLAAD for Spirit Day just felt right because spreading love and respect for everybody is what real gangstas do. We’re showin’ the next generation that kindness is cool, inclusion is powerful, and love always wins.”

Advertisement

The song’s lyrics emphasize family and acceptance. “Our parents are different / No two are the same / But the one thing that’s for certain is the love won’t change,” they read. “Families are special / They are so unique / Everybody’s got a purpose, more than what you see / We love you, parents / We love you so.”

Snoop also sat down with “The Voice” alum Jeremy Beloate (who voices new “Doggyland” character Zippy) to talk directly about bullying and inclusion “It’s a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks… whether it be two fathers, two mothers — whatever it is, love is the key,” Snoop says in their conversation.

Advertisement
Snoop Dogg Faced Backlash for His Comments About LGBTQIA+ Characters
Snoop Dogg attends BET Awards 2025
Credit: The Mega Agency

During an appearance on the “It’s Giving” podcast, Snoop said he was caught off guard when his grandson asked how a female character in Lightyear “had a baby with another woman.” Snoop added, “I didn’t come in for this… I just came to watch the… movie.” He continued, “These are kids… They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Snoop has not explicitly addressed the incident. He hasn’t issued a direct or formal apology. Reports once claimed he left an apology comment on Instagram, but that appears to be false. A source close to the rapper told Deadline the supposed apology was “fake,” even though it appeared on his verified account.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time the rapper has been criticized for comments about the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2015, Snoop made disparaging remarks about Caitlyn Jenner during her transition. “Shout out to Akon! He is about to supply 600 million Africans with solar power. I’m really upset that this isn’t major news but that science project Bruce Jenner is #Society,” he wrote, according to E! News.

Do you think this collaboration with GLAAD a genuine show of growth or a PR move? Comment below!

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

Anna Camp attends Bride Hard premiere
CELEBRITY

Anna Camp Says She Carried Guilt for Not Coming out Sooner

By: DM
South Korean flags flying
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

South Korea Officially Recognizes Same-Sex Partnerships in National Data

By: DM
George Santos attends GOP caucus meeting
NEWS

Trump Commutes George Santos’ Sentence: Inside His Arrest and Crimes

By: DM
Three women in their halloween costumes
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun: The Best LGBTQIA+ Costume Ideas

By: Kara Johnson
Football on NFL field
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

The NFL Puts Action Behind Words With $100K Donation to the Trevor Project

By: DM
Sign at No Kings protests in Burbank CA
NEWS

The “No Kings” Protests Took Over America — Here’s How Trump Reacted

By: DM
Was Lord Nelson Gay?
NEWS

Was Lord Nelson Gay?—The Truth About the British Naval Hero

By: Jasmine Franklin
Bosco appears MTV Movie Awards
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Bosco Says Yes! “Drag Race” Queen Engaged to Longtime Partner Blake

By: DM
A Sydney Nightclub Borrowed Chappell Roan's Magic
CELEBRITY

A Sydney Nightclub Borrowed Chappell Roan’s Magic—then Excluded Her Message

By: Jasmine Franklin
Kim Petras, Queer People, Sex Positivity
CELEBRITY

Kim Petras on Queer People, Sex Positivity — and Why She’s Over the Awkwardness

By: Jasmine Franklin