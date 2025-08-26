BY: DM Published 3 hours ago

Rapper Snoop Dogg keeps it real, but that “realness” has landed him in hot water. Months after the hip-hop icon was dragged for attending an event during Donald Trump’s inauguration, the rapper is once again at the center of a political controversy. Snoop has come under fire for suggesting that children’s movies should be free from LGBTQIA+ representation.

Snoop recounted an uncomfortable experience while watching Disney/Pixar’s “Lightyear” with one of his young grandchildren. In “Lightyear,” a brief scene shows space ranger Alisha Hawthorne and her wife sharing a kiss and later raising a child together — Pixar’s first on-screen same-sex couple. This scene had already drawn controversy in 2022 – the film was banned in several countries for its LGBTQIA+ content.

Now, Snoop has taken issue with the scene, and he’s making his opinion known. Here is a look at what the rapper said about “Lightyear’s” same-sex couple.

Snoop Dogg is “scared” to go to the movies.

On an August episode of the “It’s Giving” podcast, Snoop described how this scene prompted his grandson to ask “Papa Snoop? How did she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!”

Snoop admits he didn’t know how to explain a lesbian couple having a family. “Oh s*,”** he recalls thinking in the theater, “I didn’t come here for this s*. I just came to watch the good *** movie.” Snoop’s main complaint was that Lightyear forced him into an unexpected conversation about same-sex relationships with a child. “It’s like, I’m scared to go to the movies now,” the rapper said. Adding, “Y’all throwing me in the middle of s* that I don’t have an answer for.”

In the full conversation, Snoop responds to a broader discussion about family values and what children see in media. The host raises the topic of a so-called “single mother epidemic,” and Snoop segues into criticizing the presentation of LGBTQIA+ relationships in family films.

Snoop’s comments quickly sparked wide backlash, with many accusing the hip-hop icon of homophobia or at best a backwards attitude. Netizens called Snoop’s stance outdated and harmful. Some also highlighted the hypocrisy of Snoop complaining about LGBTQIA+ content “everywhere,” given his own past and public image.

“Has his grandson even listened to Grandpa’s music? But an innocent couple for 20 seconds is being judged here??!” one person tweeted. While another added, “How hard is it to say one woman is the kid’s mom and the other woman is helping take care of him, or they adopted him. It’s not f**king rocket science.”

LGBTQIA+ figures have also responded. TS Madison, a transgender actress and activist, blasted Snoop’s mindset as prejudiced. In an interview with TMZ, TS Madison said Snoop’s reaction is “rooted in homophobia,” arguing that it’s the responsibility of parents and grandparents to educate kids about people “who may live different lives” rather than shielding children from reality.

The controversy over Snoop’s comments spread beyond social media and into mainstream coverage, even reaching international events. In Australia, where he is scheduled to perform at the Australian Football League Grand Final in September, critics have called for his appearance to be canceled after his Lightyear remarks, according to Vulture.

