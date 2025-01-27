Snoop Dogg Says He’s ‘Still a Black Man’ Amid Criticism of Crypto Ball Performance

BY: Walker Published 24 seconds ago

Snoop Dogg addressed the criticism he received for performing at the Crypto Ball event honoring President Donald Trump.

Many people are highly disappointed that the D-O-Double-G showed up for the most divisive president in American history, especially when he was so outspoken about how much he disliked him in the past.

But Snoop Dogg isn’t trying to hear it. On Sunday (January 26), he addressed his haters while driving around and smoking a joint.

“It’s Sunday I got gospel in my heart,” he said. “For all the hate I’m going to answer with love, I love too much. Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a black man. Still 100 percent black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out.”

The negative comments, however, aren’t stopping. The first one under in the comment section is from someone calling him a “sell out.” He continues to be called an “Uncle Tom,” among other derogatory terms.

Snoop got some support for his attendance and performance at the Crypto Ball from Stephen A. Smith, who claimed that the decision to be at the event was a business move. Rick Ross and Soulja Boy also performed, and fans dragged them as well.

Even though Snoop had some tense words for President Trump during his first presidency, the 53-year-old seemed to have changed his tone over the years. In January 2024, Snoop told London’s Sunday Times that he had “nothing but love and respect” for the newly inaugurated commander-in-chief and appreciated how Trump pardoned Death Row Records co-founder and former CEO, Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris.

“He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris,” Snoop told the publication.