Blueface Ordered to Pay Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend 6-Figure Sum Over Hookup Allegations

Published 7 hours ago

A judge has ordered Blueface to pay a nearly $125,000 default judgment to a woman who sued him for defamation.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a hearing was held in Jackilyn Martinez’s lawsuit against Blueface, 28, on Tuesday, April 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

At the hearing, the judge reviewed Jackilyn’s request for a default judgment against Blueface.

The judge awarded Jackilyn a total of $123,243.10. Her lawsuit was seeking $10 million in damages.

The breakdown of the award is $100,000 in non economic damages, $18,000 in special damages, $3,070 in attorney fees and another $2,173 in costs. The judge said he would not award punitive damages in the case.

As In Touch previously reported, Jackilyn filed her lawsuit in December 2023 after Blueface dragged her into a social media fight he had with Soulja, 34.

The rappers were arguing on X when Blueface claimed he had hooked up with Jackilyn the day before her baby shower in March 2022, which Soulja attended.

Blueface wrote, “I hit Soulja [baby momma] day before her baby shower and he payed [sic] for it.” He continued, “I don’t tell no lies … had [Jackilyn] bent over.”

He added, “Till Soulja get a DNA test that’s my child lil bro I’m the daddy now.” In her lawsuit, Jackilyn claimed the “defamatory statements” were false. She said, “I had protected, sexual intercourse only one time with [Blueface] years ago, in 2018.”

She said, “Since 2018, I have not had any interaction with [Blueface].” Jackilyn denied she had any sexual encounter with Blueface since 2018.

“I did not engage in any sexual activity with [Blueface] the day before my baby shower, or while I was pregnant. There is zero chance that [Blueface] is my child’s biological father. A DNA test confirmed [Soulja] is the father of my child, not [Blueface],” she said in a declaration.

Jackilyn said she had her lawyers fire off a cease and desist to Blueface in December 2023, but he did not remove any of the posts she demanded he delete. Instead, she said he took to social media to continue.

She said he wrote, “Nobody ever said your name. I don’t even know who you are.”

Jackilyn said she then started to receive death threats from from social media users, with one alleged message reading “we gun in u down.”

She said she filed a police report in December 2023 over the alleged threats.

As part of her plea for $10 million in damages, Jackilyn claimed as a result of Blueface’s action she suffered and continues to suffer emotional distress including depression, anxiety panic attacks, crying spells, fear and anger, as well as physical injuries and symptoms, including insomnia, nausea, headaches, and lack of appetite.

Blueface did not respond to the lawsuit.

Back in February, an alleged photo of Blueface in prison leaked where he looked to be in good spirits.

The rapper is currently serving a four year sentence for violating probation.

As In Touch previously reported, Soulja is in the middle of a civil trial in a lawsuit brought by his alleged ex-girlfriend over alleged assault and false imprisonment. He denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

via: In Touch Weekly