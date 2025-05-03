Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Gets Emotional While Wearing Late Mom’s Iconic Gown [Photos + Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 18 minutes ago

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, is reflecting on the significance of wearing one of her late mother’s gowns.

While attending the Barnstable Brown Gala on Friday night ahead of the Kentucky Derby, the 18-year-old stunned in a black, halter-neck gown, which her late mother previously wore at the same event 21 years ago.

Dannielynn, 18, and her father, Larry Birkhead, became emotional while speaking about the special moment during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“I feel good in it,” Dannielynn said when asked how she feels about wearing her late mother’s gown. “Gonna once again try not to cry when I say this, but I can’t know my mom sadly, and this is one of the only reasons and ways I can.”

“This is the closest I’ll ever be getting to a hug from her so I’ve been on and off tears the whole day,” she added, appearing to get choked up as she and her father embraced.

Larry, meanwhile, opened up about why he decided to keep Anna Nicole’s piece.

“Each outfit and each thing holds a story, you know, and a memory,” he said. “So, for me, I think that it’s a way to tell a story, and let Anna’s things tell through [Dannielynn’s] appreciation for them now.”

He then shared details on the shocking amount of Anna Nicole’s clothing pieces he has stored, sharing that if Dannielynn “wore one dress every day for the rest of her life, she still would not run out of clothes.”

“We have multiple storage bins,” Larry said, adding that it’s “rewarding” to see his daughter in his late actress’ gown.

Not only did Anna Nicole wear the same floor-length black gown at the Barnstable Brown Gala over two decades prior, but Larry highlighted that the event is also significant as it’s where he first met Anna Nicole in 2003.

“It’s a special thing for me,” he said, pausing as he appeared to get emotional. “Just to see [Dannielynn] and have it be a full circle moment for me is special.”

On Friday, Larry shared photos of himself and Dannielynn in their formal attire for the Barnstable Brown Gala, revealing his daughter was wearing Anna Nicole’s gown.

The black, halter-neck dress also featured an open back with rhinestone accents, with the gems also adding bling to the front of the gown. Dannielynn’s hair was styled in a messy updo — almost identical to how mother’s was when she first wore the dress.

One of the photos Larry shared of Dannielynn featured the teen striking a similar pose to Anna Nicole as she smiled while showing off the stunning back of the gown.

“Kicking off @kentuckyderby weekend with Dannielynn. First up, The Barnstable-Brown Gala. Dannielynn is wearing Anna Nicole’s dress that she wore 21 years ago to this same event,” Larry captioned his Instagram post. “Life full circle. She said she chose the dress because it was her Mom’s and ‘super cool.’ Next up the Kentucky Derby races. We are glad to spend time with my niece Chloe (pictured). I am going to try not an embarrass them with my dance moves. ? ?.”

The next day, Larry posted photos of his and Dannielynn’s color-coordinated looks for the Kentucky Derby. The 18-year-old donned a bright, seafoam green off-the-shoulder tulle gown with ruffles, while Larry rocked a tan suit complete with a yellow and green tie, which matched his daughter’s gown.

“Continuing the @kentuckyderby weekend tradition going strong,” he began in his caption, referring to his and his daughter’s annual tradition of attending the race. “We are recovering from a rockin’ good time at last nights Barnstable-Brown Gala. Now, off to the races with Dannielynn! She made me cut my hair with @hairbyryanaustin because before that she said I looked like a low-rent Keith Urban!Ouch ?. Betting on a great time and good weather for a special family tradition.”

While Larry and his daughter have kept a pretty low profile throughout the years, living outside of the spotlight in Kentucky, the two annually appear on the red carpet at the Kentucky Derby, and have continued to honor Anna Nicole, who passed away in 2007 at the age of 39 following an accidental drug overdose.

via: TooFab

