BY: Nick Fulton Published 11 hours ago

The LGBTQIA+ community has been one of President Donald Trump’s most habitual targets. From inhumane policies to damaging rhetoric, Trump has not been shy about his attacks on queer people. As the White House shows no signs of stopping its war on inclusion and equity, LGBTQIA+ celebrities are using their platforms to react. Here’s a very small sample of LGBTQIA+ public figures who have used their platforms to clap back at Trump.

1. Billie Eilish

Following Donald Trump’s victory in November, the “Ocean Eyes” artist told a crowd at her concert in Nashville, “Someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president.” Eilish, a queer singer and songwriter, was the first LGBTQIA+ artist to surpass 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The Grammy Award-winning singer has supported other protections for her community, including voting for LGBTQIA+ rights.

2. Hayley Kiyoko

Hayley Kiyoko, known as “Lesbian Jesus” by her fans, has been an outspoken opponent of Trump’s time in the White House. After Trump’s first term, Kiyoko tweeted, “GOODBYE TRUMP WE WILL NOT MISS YOU!!!!!!!!!!” The pop star has used her platform to protest anti-LGBTQIA+ laws. In 2023, Kiyoko brought drag artists on stage in Tennessee in response to the state ban on drag performances.

3. Billy Porter

The Broadway actor has been one of the most consistently outspoken voices against Trump’s felony convictions. Porter stated in an interview, “We need to be focused on the fact he’s not in jail … If he were a Black man, he would be in jail.” The award-winning actor has also been on the record calling out Trump’s “foolishness.” Porter was an outspoken voice on the campaign trail in favor of then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

4. RuPaul

The drag performer and TV personality has stated, “Trump is the poster child for ego and that braggart mentality.” The reality TV star has said in interviews that Trump lacks empathy and that “Make America Great Again” really means, “Let’s go back in time to when we didn’t have to evolve and could just languish in our ignorance.” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a reality competition show, has raised millions for the ACLU’s Drag Defense Fund.

5. Janelle Monáe

The pansexual and nonbinary singer and songwriter has been a fearless advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and a consistent critic of President Trump. Monáe has called Trump a “bully” and commented on his erasure of marginalized communities. The Grammy-nominated artist also condemned Nelly for performing at Trump’s inauguration, saying the performance was a sellout and that the artist was a “fool.”

6. Rosie O’Donnell

The lesbian American talk show host and comedian is an avid Trump critic and LGBTQIA+ activist. O’Donnell’s issue with Trump goes back decades and, most recently, led to Trump threatening to revoke her citizenship and relocate to Ireland. The comedian referred to Trump as a “threat to humanity.” As an advocate and a mother to a nonbinary child, O’Donnell has been a loud supporter of queer rights for her entire career.

