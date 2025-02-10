BY: Darrel Marrow Published 5 hours ago

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has issued a series of executive orders. Trump declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and reinstated the “Remain in Mexico” policy. He also signed an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education to decentralize federal control over education policies. Some of his orders have alarmed LGBTQIA+ advocates, who warn that federal anti-LGBTQIA+ bills could follow. Here is a breakdown of the executive orders signed by Trump so far.

1. Protect Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation

On Jan. 28, Trump signed an executive order titled Protect Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation. The order directs federal agencies to cease funding for gender-affirming care for minors, describing these treatments as “chemical and surgical mutilation of children.”

The directive mandates the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to review insurance terms under Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act to eliminate coverage for specific gender-affirming procedures. It also instructs federal agencies to ensure that institutions receiving federal grants are not performing gender-related procedures on minors. NBC News reported that several hospitals nationwide have paused gender-affirming treatments for minors, citing the need to evaluate the implications of Trump’s order.

2. Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling

A day after Trump signed the Protect Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation order, he signed another one. The Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling order directs the Department of Education to develop policies that could withdraw federal funding from schools supporting the social transition of minor students.

3. Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports

On Feb. 5, Trump signed an additional executive order titled Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports. This order excludes transgender athletes from participating in female sports categories at K-12, collegiate, and Olympic levels. According to ABC News, it threatens to rescind federal funds from educational institutions that allow transgender women to compete in women’s sports.

The Trump Administration Faces Lawsuit

Trump’s executive orders are frightening to the LGBTQIA+ community, and advocates are responding in droves. In response to the Protect Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation executive order, families of transgender children filed a lawsuit, per Reuters. The lawsuit seeks to block the order, arguing it discriminates against transgender individuals and exceeds presidential authority. The plaintiffs are pursuing a temporary restraining order to allow the continuation of gender-affirming treatments for minors.

At the state level, officials are taking varied stances in reaction to federal directives. New York Attorney General Letitia James has reminded hospitals that refusing gender-affirming care to individuals under 19 violates state anti-discrimination laws. She emphasized that the federal executive order does not legally prevent hospitals from treating transgender youth and warned against compliance with the directive.

As legal battles unfold and public discourse continues, the nation remains deeply divided over gender identity and LGBTQIA+ rights. The outcomes of these disputes will have significant implications for civil rights protections.

How are America’s anti-LGBTQIA+ bills impacting your life? Let us know in the comments.