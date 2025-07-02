BY: DM Published 21 hours ago

Get your watchlists ready because July is serving up queer stories on every screen. The LGBTQIA+ content hitting streaming this month is giving range, romance, and righteous representation. Whether you’re trying to cozy up with a documentary, or get messy with a scripted drama, there’s something for every flavor of the rainbow.

Let’s break down all the must-watch queer shows and movies streaming this July.

Netflix

1. “The Sandman”

Netflix’s “The Sandman” Season 2 is coming in hot on July 3 — and it’s turning the queer dial all the way up. The series continues to serve LGBTQIA+ representation with characters like non-binary icon Desire (played by Mason Alexander Park), bisexual baddie Johanna Constantine, and the pansexual nightmare Corinthian.

2. “The Old Guard 2”

“The Old Guard 2” drops on Netflix July 2, and it’s bringing that queer energy front and center. The sequel brings back Joe (Marwan Kenzari) and Nicky (Luca Marinelli) as an openly gay power couple whose centuries-spanning romance remains central to the story. Producer-star Charlize Theron doubled down on inclusion, assembling a cast that celebrates diversity on every level. “We didn’t just want people to feel seen — we wanted them to feel powerful,” she said per Gayety.

3. “Too Much”

Lena Dunham’s “Too Much” is set to premiere on Netflix starting July 10. The romcom serves up messy mid-30s heartbreak but also flexes some serious LGBTQIA+ vibes. Megan Stalter’s Jessica headlines the chaos, and the series consciously fills out its ensemble with queer icons like Andrew Rannells and Andrew Scott.

4. “Cora Bora”

Netflix just dropped “Cora Bora” into its July lineup, and it’s everything you need right now. The indie dramedy follows Cora (Megan Stalter) as she bounces from L.A. to Portland to win back her girlfriend — and in the process, she unpacks her bisexual identity. The show begins streaming on the platform on July 17.

5. “The Hunting Wives”

“The Hunting Wives” is hitting Netflix on July 21, bringing May Cobb’s sultry suburban thriller to life with all eight episodes at once. The series turns up the heat by mining the novel’s queer subtext — Brittany Snow’s Sophie finds herself powerfully drawn to Malin Åkerman’s Margot in a tension-packed, bisexual arc that explores desire and obsession.

Hulu

1. “Dope Girls”

Hulu’s snagging “Dope Girls” for US streaming starting on July 29. This six-episode BBC import dives headfirst into 1920s Soho’s fiercest underground clubs, and it’s stuffed with queer energy.

2. “Such Brave Girls”

“Such Brave Girls” hits Hulu on July 2 — and it’s got that messy, queer, deeply honest energy we’ve been craving. Josie (Kat Sadler) is newly out and navigating her sexuality amidst a messy rebound with a guy — her gayness bubbles to the surface in all its chaotic glory. Meanwhile, her sister Billie stumbles into a sapphic twist after hooking up with her ex’s girlfriend.

HBO Max

1. “Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print”

HBO Max drops “Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print” on July 2, and it is packed with feminist energy with a side of queer pride. This three-part doc dives into the messy, fierce world of Ms. Magazine, unpacking how it tackles not just sexism and racism, but also the often-overlooked spectrum of sexuality and identity.

