Singer Omar Apollo is opening up about how hard one breakup really hit him. In a new interview with filmmaker Bruce LaBruce for Butt magazine, the 28-year-old artist gets real about a recent ex-boyfriend who left him “begging” for his love.

Apollo’s music has been about love, longing, and messy feelings — specifically as a gay Mexican kid trying to figure himself out in a religious hometown. Born Omar Apolonio Velasco, he grew up in Hobart, Ind., as the son of Mexican immigrants from Guadalajara. That upbringing runs through his entire catalog. However, when it comes to the details of his dating life, Apollo usually stays tight-lipped — until now. Here’s what he revealed about his ex-boyfriend.

Omar Apollo Says the Breakup With His Ex-Boyfriend Left Him Devastated

In the Butt interview, Apollo says he hasn’t had a real, committed relationship since 2022. “I’ve had lovers, but not a relationship,” he explains. “I haven’t had, like, a full love situation, no boyfriend–boyfriend thing, since 2022.” He doesn’t name the ex, but he goes deep into the emotional fallout caused by the relationship.

“I made a whole sad-a** album with no resolve about that situation,” Apollo revealed. “When you perform these songs over and over again, they get locked into your body, and then you’re just living in sadness. I don’t want to live like that anymore.”

When LaBruce asks if he tried to get back with his ex, Apollo doesn’t even pretend to play it cool. He admits he “begged and begged and begged” for reconciliation. “Oh my god. It went on for two years. I begged and begged and begged. No shame whatsoever. And I still don’t have shame. At all. Like, you know what? That’s how I was feeling,” he said.

The heartbreak also followed him on the road. Apollo recalls co-headlining at Madison Square Garden and breaking down just minutes before showtime. The singer told LaBruce that he went through “some real s**t” after that relationship ended, but says things are “getting better.”

Omar Apollo’s Relationship History Is the Only Thing He Keeps on the DL

Apollo doesn’t explicitly say which album he calls that “sad-a** album.” However, the timeline lines up with his debut, “Ivory,” which dropped in April 2022 — the same year he says the relationship ended. The album featured the heartbreak anthem “Evergreen,” which became his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Still, the singer’s actual relationship history remains a secret. And while he rarely speaks on specific partners, he has always spoken clearly about his identity. After people accused him of “queerbaiting,” he shut it down on X with a NSFW reply and later told NPR that he’s “very gay.”

“I don’t really care. I feel like in the beginning, I was trying to be mysterious and stuff, but now I’m just like — I’m very gay, so I’m just like, whatever,” he said. “It’s funny, every time I’m doing an interview, they’re like, ‘You don’t like to…’ I’m like, ‘Damn, do I really come off like that?’ But no, I’m totally about it.”

