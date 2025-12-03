Tryst Hospitality Acquires Crown & Anchor, Plans Rebrand as The Tryst Provincetown

BY: LBS STAFF Published 35 minutes ago

Credit: Tryst Hospitality

Tryst Hospitality has acquired the Crown & Anchor, a longtime hub of Provincetown’s queer community. The company plans to relaunch its 17-room hotel as The Tryst Provincetown in 2026. The announcement, made Dec. 3, marks the latest expansion for founder and CEO Tristan Schukraft, who has built a growing portfolio of LGBTQIA+ hotels and nightlife venues in the United States and abroad.

The Crown & Anchor is located on Commercial Street in Provincetown’s historic center. The property includes six bars, a restaurant, a hotel, and several performance spaces. For decades, the property has hosted drag shows, concerts, festivals and community events. All while establishing itself as a cultural landmark in one of the country’s most prominent queer destinations.

Ownership with a Vision

Schukraft said the acquisition is intended to preserve the Crown’s legacy while updating the property for future visitors. “There’s nowhere in the world like Provincetown,” Schukraft said in a statement. “The Crown & Anchor is at the heart of that story… Our goal is to honor that legacy while evolving it for the future, ensuring it remains a vibrant, inclusive home for generations to come.”

Jonathan Hawkins, the outgoing CEO and co-owner, said the sale follows several years of work to revive and stabilize the venue. “We reclaimed with purpose, preserved with intention, and rebuilt a space that stands at the heart of Provincetown’s queer community,” Hawkins said.

Paolo Martini, also a co-owner, said the property will remain “gay-owned” under Schukraft’s leadership. He called Schukraft “the right person to carry it forward.”

The Crown & Anchor will operate normally through New Year’s Eve. Then close for the winter season from January through April 2026. The closure will allow for renovations ahead of the summer season, when the hotel is expected to reopen as The Tryst Provincetown. Tryst Hospitality said it plans to retain key staff and maintain existing entertainment partnerships.

The company said refreshed performance spaces and bars will debut next year. Plans include blending familiar programming with entertainers from Tryst’s other locations. Annual events hosted at the Crown — including Women’s Week, Bear Week, Frolic, Carnival Week and Family Week — will continue.

Credit: Tryst Hospitality

Tryst’s Portfolio Spans Industries

The Provincetown acquisition expands Tryst Hospitality’s hotel portfolio. A portfolio which includes The Tryst Puerto Vallarta and The Tryst San Juan, the latter scheduled for renovation next year. Additional properties are planned in Fire Island Pines, Wilton Manors, and Rio de Janeiro. The company’s nightlife holdings include The Abbey in West Hollywood, DS Tequila in Chicago’s Northalsted neighborhood, and The Pavilion and the Blue Whale in Fire Island Pines.

Schukraft’s projects have previously focused on upgrading facilities, expanding entertainment programming, and adding staff housing in communities such as Fire Island Pines. The company said similar investments are planned in Provincetown.

“Every Tryst property reflects the energy of its community,” Schukraft said. “I want to make sure The Crown & Anchor remains a place where everyone feels at home, whether they are performing, celebrating, or just watching the world go by on Commercial Street.”

Tryst Hospitality operates hotels, bars, restaurants and nightclubs in several LGBTQIA+ destinations. Its portfolio also includes Mistr, a telehealth platform focused on PrEP and long-term HIV care, and Green Qween, an LGBTQIA+-owned cannabis dispensary in West Hollywood.

