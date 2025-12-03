Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Mika Brunold Becomes Second Openly Gay Active Male Player in ATP History

Published 6 hours ago

Mika Brunold poses after match win
Credit: Instagram/@mika_brunold

Swiss tennis pro Mika Brunold has come out in a heartwarming moment. The 21-year-old athlete is now only the second openly gay active male player on the ATP Tour, following Brazil’s João Lucas Reis da Silva. Here’s what Brunold shared about stepping out of the closet and living openly as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Mika Brunold Came out in a Surprising Instagram Post

In the Instagram post, Brunold said staying true to himself now guides everything he does — including how he plays on the court. He admitted the journey hasn’t been easy, but he made it clear that living a lie was never an option. “I believe that in an ideal world, we wouldn’t even need to ‘come out’ at all,” he wrote. “I’ve been thinking a lot about how to talk about this. And while it hasn’t always been easy, hiding it and pretending to be someone I’m not was never an option.”

He also explained that being gay goes beyond who you love. It means facing pressures many people never experience. “Being gay doesn’t just mean loving the same gender — it also means dealing with things most people never have to think about. The fear of not being accepted, the pressure to stay quiet, the feeling of being different. But I’ve grown and I’m proud of who I am today.”

Silva became the first openly gay active male pro in December 2024 after he posted an anniversary photo with his boyfriend, actor and model Gui Sampaio Ricardo, on Instagram. He later spoke about the moment in an interview with The Athletic. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s my boyfriend’s birthday. Like happy birthday. I love you.’ And then, boom!” said Reis da Silva. “It was so normal for me that I didn’t think about it.” 

The Tennis World Showed up for Brunold

After Brunold’s post went live, big names flooded the comments and social media with support. Out tennis player David Chen shared an emotional message for the rising pro. “It takes immense self-belief, self-love, and undeniable bravery to come out in the middle of a tennis career,” Chen commented. “I’m incredibly proud and can’t wait to celebrate with you in person.” Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters, former US Open winner Sloane Stephens, and Swiss star Viktorija Golubic were also among the players who publicly supported Brunold. 

On the court, Brunold continues to build a résumé that matches the moment. Born in 2004 and raised in Switzerland, the 6-foot-3 right-hander plays with a two-handed backhand, according to the ATP Tour. He has climbed steadily in the rankings, reached a career-best No. 289 in August 2025, and now sits just outside the top 300 while grinding on the ATP Challenger Tour. He has also captured multiple ITF World Tennis Tour singles titles in Caslano, Antalya, and Muttenz, along with a doubles title at an ITF event in Duffel, Belgium.

Do you think more active male players will feel empowered to come out now? Comment below!

