Kandi Burruss’ Ex Todd Tucker Demands Primary Custody, Questions Prenupital Agreement

Todd Tucker, Kandi Burruss’ Former Spouse, Seeks Primary Custody and Challenges Prenuptial Agreement

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss’ estranged husband, Todd Tucker, is demanding primary custody of their two kids in divorce court, Us Weekly can exclusively report.

On Wednesday, November 26, Tucker filed a response to the divorce petition that Burruss filed. He said their two children are currently in his care and residing with him in Georgia, while Burruss, 49, handles “out-of-state work obligations.”

The exes share a son Ace, born in 2016, and a daughter Blaze, born in 2019.

Tucker, 52, noted Burruss’ work obligations, “will continue to require her to be away from the children for at least the next several months,” as he pleaded for primary custody.

His filing noted, “The parties have been working cooperatively in an effort to resolve all issues, and [Tucker] remains committed to continuing those discussions in good faith.”

Tucker said that, “in the hopefully unlikely event” that they are unable to reach a custody deal, he will be seeking primary physical custody, joint legal custody and final decision-making authority.”

He proposed, “[Burruss] having substantial time and meaningful access to the children.” Tucker’s lawyer praised Burruss as a mother. His filing noted, “[Tucker] wishes to make clear that he recognizes [Burruss] as a loving and capable parent and remains sincerely hopeful that prior and continued discussions between the parties will bring full resolution of all matters.”

Tucker admitted that he signed a prenuptial agreement before getting hitched on April 4, 2014, but suggested he was pressured into signing it without his lawyers around.

However, Tucker’s lawyers said the agreement “was presented to [Tucker], without [Tucker] having counsel, even though [Burruss’] then counsel had communicated previously with [Tucker’s team] regarding a potential prenuptial agreement.”

“Despite that knowledge, [Burruss’] counsel presented the final agreement to [Tucker] for signature immediately before the wedding ceremony, without any notice to or consultation with [Tucker’s team], who had been significantly engaged in the negotiation process,” Tucker’s filing alleged. “These circumstances raise substantial questions concerning the enforceability of said document. Nevertheless, [Tucker] remains committed to working in good faith to resolve this matter amicably and privately to the extent possible.”

Tucker’s counterclaim for divorce also demanded a “division of all marital assets, both real and personal, tangible and intangible, between the parties.”

Tucker demanded primary physical custody, joint legal custody and potentially alimony if the prenuptial agreement is found to be unenforceable.

Us obtained the divorce petition filed by Burruss on November 21. She listed the date of marriage as April 2014 and the date of separation as July 15, 2025.

Burruss said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no reasonable hope for reconciliation.”

In her filing, Burruss proposed joint custody of the children, claiming it would be in their best interest.

In addition, the RHOA alum said a prenuptial agreement was signed by both parties before they walked down the aisle, and she wanted it enforced.

In regard to debt, Burruss said, “Parties possess debts that have been incurred throughout the duration of the marriage, which should be subject to equitable division directed by the Prenuptial Agreement.”

She asked the court to determine the amount of any child support award.

Burruss announced the split to Tucker after 11 years via a statement to People on November 21.

She said, “After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”

Burruss added, “I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”

In a separate interview, Burruss said the split had been “brewing” for a while.

Kandi Burruss Says Ex Todd Tucker Was ‘Not Left Out’ After Posting Family Thanksgiving Photo Without Him amid Divorce News

Kandi Burruss celebrated Thanksgiving with her ex Todd Tucker

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum made sure to clarify for fans in the comments section of an Instagram post that Tucker — from whom she filed for divorce last week — was present for the family’s holiday meal despite not being in a photo she posted

PEOPLE exclusively revealed on Nov. 21 that Burruss and Tucker had split, as she said in a statement, “My focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect”

Kandi Burruss is clarifying where things stand between her and Todd Tucker after she filed for divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 49, revealed to PEOPLE exclusively on Nov. 21 that she and her husband of 11 years had split, but on Thanksgiving, she made sure to correct fans wondering whether or not she celebrated with Tucker, 52.

She posted a family photo on Instagram that included her three kids, Riley, 23, Ace, 9, and Blaze, 6, as well as her former stepdaughter Kaela, Tucker’s daughter from a previous relationship.

In the caption, Burruss wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving! I truly enjoyed my day with my fam. I hope you enjoyed yours! Now I feel stuffed like a turkey & need to lay down. ???.”

The comments section was quickly filled with fans taking note that Tucker was missing from the photo, but that his daughter Kaela was included.

“Before anyone assumes anything, Todd came earlier to eat with us but he wasn’t there for the pic,” Burruss explained in a comment. “He was not left out or anything like that.”

In an exclusive statement, Burruss told PEOPLE that she had decided to divorce Tucker “after deep thought and a lot of prayer,” and called it a “difficult and emotional time.”

“My focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” she said.

“I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family and my own growth,” her statement continued. “I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”

Following the news of her divorce filing, Burruss confirmed in a Nov. 24 Amazon Live that she officially filed on Nov. 21, but said the split was “something that has been brewing for a while.”

In footage from the conversation, she reflected on how she’s feeling amid the split, as she told fans, “All the times you’ve been seeing me online [all smiles] means nothing. I’ve been going through it.”

“Sometimes things just don’t work out,” Burruss said. “It just is what it is.”

