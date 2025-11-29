‘Wicked’ Star Ariana Grande Gets Emotional During Interview Urging Fans to Stop ‘Dangerous’ Body-Shaming Comments Surrounding Her Weight [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 54 seconds ago

Ariana Grande reportedly told her fans to avoid making “dangerous” body-shaming comments.

Ariana Grande has reminded her fans — and the public at large — to think twice before making comments about anyone’s appearance.

RadarOnline.com can report the singer, 32, recently shared a 2024 interview in which she opened up about the toll body-shaming has taken on her throughout her career, sharing the clip to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 29, with the caption: “resharing this from last year as a loving reminder to all.”

In the emotional video, Grande discussed what it has been like growing up in the spotlight and becoming the subject of public scrutiny at an early age. “I’ve been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all,” she shared. “I’ve heard every version of it — of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons. But that’s everything from — even just the simplest thing — your appearance, you know?”

The Grammy winner explained that for young people — famous or not — critical comments can be nearly impossible to ignore. “It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise,” she said, noting that the pressure is felt universally.

The pop star explained: “I think that it’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on, even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner, and someone’s granny says, ‘Oh my God, you look skinnier! What happened?’ or ‘You look heavier! What happened?'”

“I think in today’s society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all — commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves,” she continued.

The Wicked: For Good actress also revisited comments she made in 2023 when she encouraged her followers to be more thoughtful about their words after her own appearance became a subject of widespread discussion.

“The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly,” she explained. “(I was) at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”

In another resurfaced moment from the Wicked press tour, Grande grew emotional when addressing what she called “dangerous” speculation about her weight.

During an interview with French host Sally on Oui Oui Baguette, costar Cynthia Erivo comforted her as she tried to gather herself.

Grande emphasized that unsolicited commentary is “really dangerous for all parties involved.” Still, she noted she feels “really lucky” to have a strong support system that reminds her she is “beautiful”, and said she now copes by refusing to give the negativity any space.

via: RadarOnline.com