Home > CELEBRITY

Celine Dion Gives Fans Rare Update Amid Battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome [Video]

BY:

Published 4 hours ago

In an Instagram video, Celine advised her fans to “slow down, take a deep breath, and give thanks,” after which they expressed their delight over the singer’s health in the comments.
 

Céline Dion is feeling thankful during the holidays.

The 57-year-old singer took to Instagram to share some words of wisdom for Thanksgiving and the holidays.

Advertisement

“There’s something so powerful about gathering with the people you love, whether around a full table over the phone or even just in your heart,” the “My Heart Will Go On” singer said.

“I’m so thankful to my family and our moments together that mean the world to me,” she told her fans.

Advertisement

The singer — who is currently battling stiff-person syndrome — emphasized that the holidays were a time to “slow down, take a deep breath, and give thanks.”

Dion concluded: “Happy Thanksgiving, from me and my family, to you and yours.”

Advertisement

“Wishing everyone a beautiful and peaceful Thanksgiving! May your day be filled with love, gratitude, and precious moments with the people who mean the most to you,” Dion wrote in her caption.

Fans flooded Dion’s post sharing their well wishes to the Grammy-award winning artist.

Advertisement

“And we are thankful for YOU and to see you healthy again. love you @celinedion<3,” one social media user wrote.

While another added: “She looks so good!!!!”

Dion was first diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022. She returned to the stage at the 2024 Olympics amid her battle.

Advertisement

“I haven’t beat the disease, as it’s still within me and always will be. I hope that we’ll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it,” she said in a interview last year with Vogue France.

via: TooFab

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

CELEBRITY

RHOA’s Porsha Williams Reveals New Romance with Girlfriend Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney [Photos]

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Eminem Reportedly At War With ‘RHOP’ Stars: Rapper Hits Out at Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon for ‘Harassing’ Him amid Long-Simmering Trademark Fight

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly ‘Can’t Let Ben Affleck Go’ — Diva’s Obsessed Behavior Leaves Fourth Ex-Husband ‘Horrified’ as She Hopes For Another Chance

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West ‘Never Once Called’ Kids, Feels Like ‘Snapping’ Over His Behavior

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Ray J Arrested After Pulling Gun on Princess Love During Thanksgiving Live Stream [Video]

By: Denver Sean
CELEBRITY

Carrie Ann Inaba Pops Off At a Heckler In the Audience During DWTS Finale: ‘What?!’

By: LBS STAFF
CELEBRITY

Kody Brown’s Estranged Trans Son Leon Calls Dad ‘Liar’: ‘Have Not Heard from That Man’ [Photo]

By: LBS STAFF
Maya Hawke attends Maestro premiere
CELEBRITY

Who Is Maya Hawke? What to Know About the “Stranger Things” Fan Favorite

By: DM
Grace Richardson poses with her parents
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Out and Crowned: Grace Richardson Becomes the First out Gay Miss England Winner

By: DM
Graham Linehan entering court
NEWS

Graham Linehan Cleared on Harassment but Not on Criminal Damage — What the Judge Decided

By: DM