BY: Kara Johnson Published 10 hours ago

Credit: Brooke Lark/Unsplash

In a crowded digital landscape filled with travel tips and budget hacks, AFAR stands out as a unique voice, prioritizing conscious, immersive, and ethical travel. For those unfamiliar with the brand, the question “What is AFAR?” serves as a gateway to understanding a distinct travel philosophy. It is not merely a magazine or a website; it is a multimedia platform dedicated to the idea that travel should be a force for positive change, both for the traveler and the communities they visit. AFAR aims to transform the way people see the world, encouraging genuine cultural exchange over fleeting tourism.

Advertisement

The essence of the AFAR brand lies in its commitment to curiosity and empathy. While other outlets focus on luxury or efficiency, AFAR emphasizes depth of experience. It champions stories that delve into local traditions, sustainable practices, and profound human connections. This focus resonates deeply with modern travelers, including the LGBTQIA+ community, who often seek destinations where they can feel welcome and where their spending can support ethical local economies—understanding what AFAR means, embracing travel as a form of self-education and global citizenship.

The Mission to Travel Deeper, Not Just Farther

The core mission of AFAR was shaped by its founders, Greg Sullivan and Joe Díaz. The cousins believed travel profoundly changes lives through empathy and understanding. They launched the brand in 2009 to create a platform beyond consumerism. AFAR guides travelers seeking meaningful engagement, not just a sight checklist. Sullivan and Díaz structured AFAR around the principle of “travel as a force for good.” This is not just a slogan; it is an integral part of their business model. They established the AFAR Foundation, which supports educational travel and scholarships. Success helps instill the love of travel and cross-cultural understanding in youth. Leadership promotes sustainability, inclusivity, and responsible reporting across all channels.

Advertisement

To understand what AFAR is practically, you need to examine the vast array of resources it offers across its print and digital platforms. The content goes far beyond standard reviews, offering highly curated guides, immersive storytelling, and unique tools designed for travelers who seek depth and insight.

The AFAR Magazine and Digital Content

The flagship AFAR magazine and its extensive website feature award-winning journalism. The articles focus heavily on narrative storytelling, often written from a first-person perspective, which draws readers into the experience of a place rather than simply listing attractions. The content provides specific and practical resources. This includes detailed Trip Ideas and Itineraries that emphasize cultural immersion and unique experiences. Readers also find curated Destination Guides focusing on local food, responsible tour operators, and unique accommodations. Furthermore, the site features Ethical Travel Reporting, which includes information on sustainable tourism practices, human rights issues, and responsible travel guidelines.

Advertisement

AFAR’s ‘Where To Go’ Guides and The Travel Vanguard

One of the most utilized tools is AFAR’s annual “Where To Go” list. Unlike other lists that prioritize trendy spots, AFAR’s selections often focus on destinations undergoing positive change, celebrating cultural moments, or requiring greater traveler mindfulness. This guide serves as a great starting point for finding your next responsible adventure. The publication also highlights the “Travel Vanguard,” profiling individuals and organizations who are innovating in sustainable travel, cultural preservation, and hospitality. This resource helps travelers choose businesses that align with ethical values. By promoting these leaders, AFAR guides its audience toward making more impactful, thoughtful choices with their travel dollars.

Resources for LGBTQIA+ and Inclusive Travel

AFAR is a consistent advocate for inclusive travel, frequently publishing guides and features dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community. These resources are designed to help queer travelers find destinations that are not only welcoming but actively celebratory of their identity. AFAR’s reporting often includes Safety and Community Spotlights, featuring articles that detail the legal and social climate for queer travelers in various regions. The content also features Pride and Festival Coverage, offering guides to global Pride events and queer-focused cultural festivals. Finally, they provide Inclusivity Rankings, which highlight hotels, cruise lines, and tour operators with strong records of diversity and inclusion. This focused content empowers queer travelers to plan journeys where they can be fully authentic and confident.

Advertisement

The Impact: AFAR as a Global Citizen

By continually asking its audience to look deeper, AFAR has established itself as an essential platform for the modern, global citizen. The brand’s comprehensive approach — from its magazine features to its charitable foundation — creates a full-circle experience. It offers inspiration, provides the practical tools to travel, and ensures that some of the revenue supports young people’s educational travel.

Ultimately, understanding what AFAR means means recognizing its influence extends far beyond the typical media cycle. It has helped shift the conversation around travel from being purely transactional to one that is profoundly personal and ethical. By prioritizing meaning over luxury, AFAR empowers its readers to explore the world with intention, making every trip an opportunity to learn, connect, and positively contribute to the places they visit.

Advertisement

What is the single most crucial ethical factor you consider when choosing a new travel destination? Let us know in the comments.