BY: Kara Johnson Published 4 hours ago

Few agencies have the reputation or reach of ProTravel International when it comes to exclusive travel experiences. Founded in 1984 by Priscilla Alexander, ProTravel has grown from a boutique agency into a global luxury travel powerhouse. With over 1,000 travel advisors and affiliations in 34 countries, it’s trusted by celebrities, CEOs, and seasoned globetrotters alike.

ProTravel International isn’t just about booking trips — it’s about curating journeys. From private jet charters to custom LGBTQIA+ itineraries, ProTravel blends elite access with highly personalized service. Their clients get more than reservations — they get VIP treatment.

The Heart of ProTravel International

What sets ProTravel International apart is its dedication to relationships. Travelers don’t just book once — they build long-term partnerships with their advisors. The company is now part of Internova Travel Group, one of the world’s largest travel service companies, offering enhanced global access and preferred partnerships with luxury brands like Four Seasons, Aman, and Belmond.

This foundation allows ProTravel to focus on what matters most: client experience. Whether it’s a honeymoon in the Maldives or a culturally immersive LGBTQIA+ trip through Europe, ProTravel designs unforgettable memories with incredible detail and discretion.

Programs and Perks Inside ProTravel International

1. LGBTQIA+ Travel Expertise

ProTravel advisors are trained in inclusive travel and work closely with LGBTQIA+ clients to ensure cultural sensitivity and safety while delivering high-end experiences. From Pride-focused trips to private LGBTQIA+-friendly safaris, they offer custom itineraries in all corners of the globe.

2. Virtuoso Affiliation

ProTravel is a top-tier member of Virtuoso, a prestigious travel consortium. This unlocks perks like room upgrades, complimentary breakfasts, early check-ins, and spa credits at luxury hotels worldwide.

3. 24/7 Concierge Services

Clients have 24/7 access to a global concierge team that can handle everything from restaurant reservations to emergency changes — ideal for high-touch or spontaneous travel needs.

4. Private Aviation and Yacht Charters

Inside ProTravel International, high-net-worth travelers enjoy access to exclusive air and sea travel options. Think private jets, mega-yachts, and fully-staffed villas—all arranged by experts.

5. Corporate and Entertainment Travel Divisions

Beyond leisure, ProTravel also services corporate and entertainment clients with tailored booking services, travel risk management, and VIP-level coordination.

6. Global Travel Partnerships

Thanks to their long-standing relationships with cruise lines, resorts, and airlines, ProTravel clients often receive better rates, upgrades, and flexible policies unavailable to the public.

Why LGBTQIA+ Travelers Trust ProTravel International

For LGBTQIA+ travelers, safety, comfort, and respect are non-negotiable. ProTravel understands this deeply. They don’t just recommend destinations — they help navigate international laws, social climates, and cultural nuances to ensure their LGBTQIA+ clients travel with both luxury and peace of mind.

Plus, their advisors are often part of the community themselves or trained in inclusive hospitality, making the process seamless, respectful, and rewarding. Whether booking a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a solo soul-searching retreat, ProTravel ensures your identity is honored, not overlooked.

A First-Class Future for Travel

Inside ProTravel International, travel isn’t a transaction — it’s a transformation. From their elite partnerships to their unwavering commitment to personalized service, this agency redefines what luxury travel can and should be.

For LGBTQIA+ travelers especially, ProTravel offers something rare: world-class service without compromise. You don’t have to choose between authenticity and luxury. With ProTravel, you can have both and more.

Would you use ProTravel International to book your next travel escapade? Let us know in the comments.