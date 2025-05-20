BY: Kara Johnson Published 2 hours ago

In 1973, Hanns Ebensten founded HE Travel, marking a significant milestone in LGBTQIA+ tourism. Recognized as the original gay travel company, HE Travel began by offering archaeological and historical tours. In 1974, Ebensten led the first gay men’s tour down the Grand Canyon, setting a precedent for inclusive travel experiences.

Over the years, HE Travel expanded its offerings, merging with Alyson Adventures and OutWest Global Adventures in 2001 under the leadership of Philip Sheldon. This merger combined cultural and adventure travel, broadening the company’s reach and solidifying its commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Diverse Travel Services for the LGBTQIA+ Community

HE Travel provides a wide range of travel services tailored to LGBTQIA+ travelers. Their offerings include cultural tours to destinations like Egypt, China, and Italy, as well as adventure trips featuring activities such as biking, hiking, and rafting in locations like the Grand Canyon and New Zealand.

The company also offers luxury cruises, safaris, and custom group tours, ensuring travelers can find experiences that match their interests and comfort levels. By focusing on quality and inclusivity, HE Travel has become a trusted name in LGBTQIA+ tourism.

Cultivating Safe Spaces for Queer Travelers

Creating safe and welcoming environments is standard practice for the travel company. By carefully selecting destinations and accommodations that are LGBTQIA+ friendly, the company ensures that travelers can explore the world without fear of discrimination.

Their commitment to safety and inclusivity extends to their staff and tour guides, who are trained to provide supportive and respectful experiences for all guests. This focus on creating affirming spaces allows travelers to enjoy their journeys with peace of mind.

Industry Recognition and Impact

Travelers don’t just love HE Travel Company — it’s recognized as a leader in LGBTQIA+ tourism by major industry voices. The company has been featured in publications like “Out Traveler,” “Travel Weekly,” and “Group Tour Magazine” for its innovation and long-standing dedication to queer travel. These features highlight the company’s influence in shaping an inclusive, global travel culture built around visibility, safety, and unforgettable experiences.

Moreover, HE Travel works closely with tourism boards and queer travel networks to ensure that every destination on their roster is both safe and welcoming for LGBTQIA+ travelers. These thoughtful partnerships allow the company to offer experiences that are not only enjoyable but also empowering.

By vetting locations and building strong local relationships, HE Travel ensures its guests can explore the world confidently while feeling respected, affirmed, and celebrated throughout their journey.

A Legacy of Empowerment and Exploration

HE Travel’s legacy is built on a foundation of empowerment and exploration. By offering travel experiences that celebrate LGBTQIA+ identities, the company has played a vital role in promoting global visibility and acceptance.

As the travel industry continues to evolve, HE Travel remains committed to providing exceptional experiences for LGBTQIA+ travelers. Their dedication to inclusivity and safety ensures that every journey is not just a vacation but a step toward greater understanding and connection.

Will you be checking out HE Travel? Let us know in the comments.