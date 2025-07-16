Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Feel Liberated! International Drag Day Is Rooted in Resistance

BY:

Published 42 minutes ago

A person holding a sign that reads "BAN assault rifles NOT drag queens!"
Credit: The Mega Agency

On July 16, the world observes International Drag Day. It’s a celebration of the origins of drag and the fight for LGBTQIA+ liberation. What began as a drag fan’s appreciation for the art has now blossomed into a vibrant global anniversary that honors the powerful work of drag artists worldwide.

Where it all began, from Facebook to Shakespeare. 

Started in 2009, the annual observance was founded by Adam Stewart. Stewart launched International Drag Day from a Facebook account to have a specific space to thank drag artists for their contributions to LGBTQIA+ culture. Over the past 16 years, Stewart’s dream of a drag anniversary event has become a reality. Before getting the celebration started, let’s take a look back at where drag began. 

Drag is a centuries-old art, one that was born in the time of Shakespeare. The Church of England unshockingly had some pretty strict regulations about a woman’s place. So when theatrical performances called for female characters, men would wear feminine clothing to play these characters. It is believed that the term “drag” originated from the way that dresses worn by these men would drag behind them on the stage. 

Drag’s Roots are in Resistance

Modern drag performance, however, has a much more recent foundation. In the 1880s, a queer resistance activist named William Dorsey Swam established himself as the first recorded “drag queen.” Swam’s activism and performance art quickly became legendary, from the beautiful “drag balls” he put on to the persecution he faced for creating these spaces of expression. In 1896, Swam was sentenced to ten months in jail for holding these drag events. Swam demanded a pardon that was later denied. Still, in demanding justice, he is the earliest record of an individual taking specific legal action to defend the queer community’s right to gather. 

Drag artists from "RuPaul's Drag Race."
Credit: The Mega Agency

This spirit of resistance and queer expression remains bright today, with drag’s continual expansion into mainstream culture. “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a reality competition show, is now in its 17th regular season. The show has countless spinoff versions, creating an entire universe of drag content watched by millions. 

The art of drag has likely never been more visible, but so has the political and social oppression facing members of the drag community. The ACLU has tracked nearly 600 anti-LGBTQIA+ pieces of legislation existing across the country, many of which aim to restrict the rights of drag performers. So, celebrating International Drag Day is about more than just tipping a local artist at a bar (but yes, you should also be doing that). This year, it is about joining in spaces of protest and resisting political violence. 

Two drag artists.
Credit: sandym10/Unsplash

Remember, showing support can be as simple as showing up at local drag shows this week. You can thank your performers for what they do or support efforts to protect the art of drag, such as the ACLU’s Drag Defense Fund.

Happy International Drag Day!

How are you planning on celebrating International Drag Day this year? 
