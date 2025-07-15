BY: DM Published 3 hours ago

Singer Lance Bass’s heartthrob days have been over for some time, and there’s only one guy on his mind now. The *NSYNC member has been married to Michael Turchin since 2014, and the two have been living their best gay lives ever since. The pair met in 2011 at a friend’s Palm Springs birthday bash. Bass admitted he initially thought Turchin wouldn’t be interested. But after months of long-distance chats between Los Angeles and New York, their bond deepened from friendship into love.

“We spent those first few months on the phone all the time, really getting to know each other, which I highly recommend being on separate coasts for the beginning of your relationship, because you really get to know that person very well,” Bass told E! News. “I just kept telling myself, ‘This will never work. He’s too young. We’re on different coasts… giving all these excuses of why it would never work, and then all of a sudden it just worked.”

Their relationship has been going strong for years, and the couple recently celebrated a milestone anniversary. Let’s take a look at Bass and Turchin’s loving marriage.

Lance Bass and his husband are celebrating 10 years together.

Bass and Turchin marked a huge milestone in June, as they celebrated 10 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot on Dec. 20, 2014, at Los Angeles’s Park Plaza Hotel, making history as the first same-sex wedding ever broadcast on American television in the E! special “Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding.” To honor their decade together, Bass and Turchin had a couple’s photoshoot, complete with a cake created by Lark Cake Shop.

Turchin also reflected on their marriage in an interview with Love Inc. “At the end of the day, it’s just a piece of paper, yet many people stay in a relationship just because they don’t want to break a contract,” Turchin explained. “We’ve never looked at it that way. It’s a partnership, and it’s always going to be. We choose each other every day and keep each other happy.”

Bass’s husband has appeared in indie films like “Isolation” and “Fingertrapped,” but he’s perhaps best known for his work as a pop-art painter. According to People magazine, Turchin’s limited edition prints, inspired by Hollywood’s “effervescent pop culture,” have garnered attention in galleries and online. In 2017, he launched “TURCHIN,” a collectible handkerchief line that quickly sold out among art enthusiasts.

Bass and Turchin are proud fathers and LGBTQIA+ icons.

In October 2021, Bass and Turchin welcomed twins Violet Betty and Alexander James via surrogate. Their journey to parenthood was challenging, involving ten egg donors and one miscarriage. The couple has been candid about both heartbreak and joy. They regularly share snapshots of life with their kids and help normalize queer family building in real time.

The pair has also used their platform to speak out against the surge of anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation across the U.S. “The pendulum swung forward, and now it’s swinging back,” Bass warned, noting that the level of hostility he feels today “is worse than 10 years ago,” per Gayety.

