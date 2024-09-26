Say What Now? Lance Bass Claims Diddy Encouraged Justin Timberlake to ‘Drop’ *NSYNC: I ‘Never Liked’ Him [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

Lance recalled saying to the Diddy, who was the opener for *NSYNC during their Celebrity Tour back in 2002: “I was like, ‘I don’t like you anymore, Diddy.'”

Lance Bass is yet another celebrity who is sharing their thoughts on Sean “Diddy” Combs following his recent arrest — and it’s safe to say the former *NSYNC member has never been a big fan of the rapper.

On Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lance admitted that he “never liked” Diddy, who was indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering, and kidnapping charges last week, claiming he once “overheard” the music mogul tell his then-bandmate Justin Timberlake to “drop” the group and “go solo.”

“I never had time to go to a Diddy party. I forgot he had opened up on our last tour until all this came about. It’s kind of horrible,” Lance said of the allegations and charges against Diddy, who was the opening act for *NSYNC during their Celebrity Tour back in 2002.

“I never kind of liked him,” he continued. “The very last show [on the tour] … in Orlando, I overheard him talking to Justin and being like, ‘You need to drop these f-ers. You need to go solo. You need to drop [them].'”

“I was like, ‘I don’t like you anymore, Diddy,'” Lance said to a shocked Andy Cohen. “At my own show? What the hell!”

The 45-year-old singer was, of course, one of the five members of *NSYNC alongside Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, and Joey Fatone. The boy band was formed in 1995. The group went on hiatus in 2002 after Timberlake embarked on a solo career, and ultimately split.

While *NSYNC reunited a couple of times over the years, including at awards shows, the group officially came together in 2023 to record the track “Better Place,” which appears on the Trolls Band Together soundtrack and marked their first single in over 20 years.

Since then, fans have been begging for a reunion tour. And Lance gave a hopeful update while responding to a caller during his appearance on WWHL.

“Lance, we ask you this every fricken time,” Andy joked, to which Lance replied, “I know. For years, Andy’s been asking this!”

“But it seems like we’re close?” Andy pushed.

Lance then set the record straight. “I mean, look. I can finally say we’re in talks right now. We’re actually talking. With the Trolls and the Deadpool movie, it is just, it’s really a fever pitch right now,” he said. “We’d be stupid not to do something.”

“Just hold your breath just a little longer,” he added. “It’s gonna take a little time, but I think something’s coming.”

via: TooFab