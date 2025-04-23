Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Teen Stabs Parents in Argument About God After She Was Told ‘Happy Resurrection Day’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 39 seconds ago

The Easter attack followed two distinct disputes between the 19-year-old and her parents, sparked by her declaration of not believing in God.

A friendly Easter greeting from father to daughter turned into a series of arguments that culminated in two people injured and a 19-year-old girl facing charges of attempted murder.

McKenzy Hafer has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the violent altercation that took place in her family home on Easter Sunday, April 20, in Vancouver, Washington.

When officers responded to the scene at around 5:45 p.m. on the holiday, they found the defendant outside the home. Inside, both of her parents were suffering from knife wounds. Her brother Dakota was also in the home, but was not involved in the shocking incident, per Law & Crime.

According to ABC affiliate KATU, citing a probable cause affidavit filed with the courts, the whole altercation began when McKenzy’s father Benjamin Hafer wished his daughter a “Happy Resurrection Day.”

She said in response that she did not believe in God, triggering an argument. Eventually, according to CBS affiliate KOIN’s reporting, McKenzy relented and repeated the phrase to her father, before the two went into separate rooms.

However, while McKenzy was cooking in the kitchen later, her mother Erin Hetzler reportedly came in and confronted her about the earlier argument with her father. This triggered another argument between her and her daughter, which escalated until McKenzy threw her phone on the ground.

Benjamin then came in, per investigators, to find out what was going on and asked about the phone on the floor. It was at this point that McKenzy allegedly told police she grabbed a knife and stabbed her father in the abdomen above the belly button with “intent to kill.”

She then said she turned to her mother and cut her throat with the same knife, again with “intent to kill,” per the police report. The arrest affidavit stated that the wounds on her parents were consistent with her version of events. They are both expected to survive.

McKenzy Hafer’s arraignment is scheduled for May 5. She is being held, with bail set at $500,000.

via: TooFab

