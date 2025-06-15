Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Florida A 35-year-old Florida man booked more than 120 free flights by posing as a flight attendant

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 18 minutes ago

Florida man fraudulently secured 120 free flights by impersonating a flight attendant.

A Florida man who posed as a flight attendant for four different airlines booked 120 free flights over six years.

According to a press release from the United States attorney for the Southern District of Florida, 35-year-old Tiron Alexander pretended to be a flight attendant for multiple airlines between 2018 and 2024, accessing the carriers’ websites intended for flight crews to book free flights using their employee benefits.

Alexander was convicted on June 5 of wire fraud and entering into a secure area of an airport by false pretenses. Some of the airlines named in court documents are Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

Alexander flew 34 flights on one airline by pretending to be a flight attendant or staff member by using 30 different badge numbers and dates of hire to book his no-cost flights. He also claimed to be a flight attendant with three other airlines to book more flights.

Alexander is scheduled to be sentenced August 25. The maximum sentence for wire fraud is 20 years and 10 years for the charge of entering secure airport areas under false pretenses.

via: FOX 59

